Get an Instant Digital Public Library Card and Plant a Tree

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OverDrive, the leader in digital reading for libraries and schools worldwide, today announced its campaign for National Library Card Sign-up Month this September. As a Certified B Corp, OverDrive is committed to building a sustainable and inclusive economy and supports how public libraries empower communities, support literacy, provide equity of access and protect the environment.

For every Instant Digital Card created during September 1-20 by users of the Libby library reading app, OverDrive will donate 50 cents (up to $10,000) to the National Forest Foundation as part of the foundation's efforts to plant 50 million trees across the United States. Libby is used in approximately 90 percent of public libraries in North America and Instant Digital Cards are currently available in more than 60 U.S. markets.

"We are pleased to partner with OverDrive on this outstanding initiative that promotes public libraries and their mission to promote books, reading and environmental sustainability," said Mindy Crowell, Reforestation Partnership Director at the National Forest Foundation.

Created in 1987 by the American Library Association (ALA), National Library Card Sign-up Month provides numerous programs and services available to readers and all ages with a free library card. The Instant Digital Card program supports the ALA's initiative with its ability to create a local public digital library card in just seconds using the patrons cell phone number.

"San Diego County Library issued over 63,000 Instant Digital Cards since we added this option to our library card sign up services. Readers can download the Libby app to their mobile phones and immediately benefit from our digital book library," said Migell Acosta, Director of San Diego County Library in California. "This program supports both equitable access and sustainability by saving citizens a trip to the library which reduces GHG emissions. It supports equitable access because the resources needed to visit a library – time and transportation – are not evenly available to all."

Libby is available in more than 21,000 public libraries worldwide. Users can borrow and listen to ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, comics and more on any device 24/7, download content for offline listening and stream content to save storage space. Used by millions of library patrons around the world, Libby makes it quick and easy for readers to borrow and enjoy digital content for free from their local library.

OverDrive Vice President of Partner Services Shannon Lichty added, "There are still millions of people across this country without a library card. Too many people are not benefitting from the free programs, online services, access to information and more that their local public library offers. Our mission is to support the ongoing efforts of librarians in serving all members of their communities. The Instant Digital Card program and the Libby app make it easier than ever for someone to get a digital card, enjoy a book and help plant a tree while doing it."

Read an Ebook Day, an annual global celebration of digital reading, will be held on September 18th, giving another reason for users to check out digital reading from their local library and share in their #ebookLove.

To begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks from the local public library, download the Libby app from the App Store or Google Play. The Libby app is also compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Android Automotive, and integrated with Sonos speakers for seamless on-the-go listening.

For more information, visit www.overdrive.com.

About OverDrive

OverDrive strives to create "a world enlightened by reading." Serving a growing network of 73,000 libraries and schools in 88 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com

About The National Forest Foundation

The National Forest Foundation works on behalf of the American public to inspire personal and meaningful connections to our National Forests. By directly engaging Americans and leveraging private and public funding, the NFF leads forest conservation efforts and promotes responsible recreation. Each year the NFF restores fish and wildlife habitat, facilitates common ground, plants trees in areas affected by fires, insects and disease, and improves recreational opportunities. The NFF believes our National Forests and all they offer are an American treasure and are vital to the health of our communities. Learn more at nationalforests.org.

