Get Beyond and Golfpay Partner to Bring Golf Courses an Integrated Solution

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Mike Peters, CEO and President of Get Beyond, announced the company would partner with Golfpay to bring leading-edge technology to golf courses across the country. As Get Beyond continues to expand its product offering and diversify its industry portfolio, the partnership with Golfpay is a strategic decision to add new verticals.

Dale Merritt, CEO of Golfpay, remarked on the new relationship with Get Beyond:

The partnership will provide the golf industry a needed solution to both course management and payment acceptance.

"Our partnership with Get Beyond adds an innovative ecosystem partner from the payment space with feet on the ground. Payments are becoming more and more productized, and Golfpay is the ultimate payment facilitating product for a 70-billion-dollar golf industry. Golfpay's patented Omnichannel Golf Communication Platform allows golfers to make payments directly to golf course merchants, in every available channel, whether it be by phone, email, text message, webchat, or online using a stored form of payment."

Get Beyond, a payments technology company with a large US-footprint, will leverage its network to bring the solution to more businesses.

"We are excited to be partnering with Dale Merritt and the entire Golfpay team. The combined efforts of both companies will provide the golf industry a needed solution to both course management and payment acceptance. Golfpay's 1st-party technology allows golf venues to maintain ownership of a full suite of services—and with Get Beyond's help, more golf course operators will benefit from this solution," Peters said.

Through Get Beyond's established feet-on-the-street sales model and Golfpay's leading Omnichannel Platform, the two organizations will collaborate to drive mutual business growth.

About Get Beyond

One of the country's fastest-growing financial technology companies, Get Beyond offers a suite of SMB business solutions. Guided by the Beyond Promises, the company provides transparent statements, fixed pricing, and local Business Advocates. Learn more about the Beyond Promises.

About Golfpay

Golfpay & Golfpay360 is part of a patented Omnichannel Booking, Communication, and e-commerce Platform designed to help golf course operators reduce friction in the pro shop, while also decreasing reliance on 3rd-party tee time aggregators. Our customizable managed services and technology incorporates an exclusive 1st-party data strategy, so golf courses can own their online customer database.

