Get creative with gift choices this holiday season

Pyrography, also called woodburning, involves the use of a heated pen to "burn" designs and pictures into furniture, cabinets, boxes and other wood pieces such as the basswood plate shown in the photo here.

The Peter Child Artist's Pyrography Machine from Robert Sorby was used to "burn" the image into the plate, and then color was added to the burned pattern. This is the perfect tool to learn woodburning. Woodcraft Product Manager Ben Bice describes it as "one of the best plug and play pyrography machines on the market and super easy to use."

Bütz Carving and Detail Knives are an extraordinary value for beginning to experienced woodcarvers. Made in Germany exclusively for Woodcraft, these knives provide carvers with carving tools that are easier to hold, more efficient in cutting, and safer to use.

The Danish Art of Whittling Snitte, a 128-page book by Danish woodsman Frank Egholm, introduces whittling through templates and instructions for creating small birds.

Knife Making

Use the Camillus HT-7 Fixed Blade Knife Kit to make a custom knife as a gift – or give the kit as a gift. The HT-7, a perfect knife for use in the outdoors, is constructed from 5/32" Titanium Bonded® cutlery-grade steel through-hardened to hold an edge.

For the chefs on your list, pair a ZHEN Premium 67-Layer Damascus Steel Knife Blank with your preference in handle material to create a custom "parer" or paring knife with a 3-5/16" long blade. Blanks are also available for a cleaver and nakiri, chef's, santoku and bread knives. Handle material comes a wide range of woods.

Working Efficiently

For the home maintenance and repair experts on your list, consider one of the following tools.

The Kreg Mobile Project Center (KWS1000) is a workbench, sawhorse, assembly table, and clamping station all in one that provides a versatile, sturdy work space for DIY, repair, and woodworking projects.

Light up a work area with the Stonepoint Rechargeable 1200-Lumen LED Work Light that provides 1200 lumens (high) or 600 lumens (low) of natural white light.

Great for household and shop refinishing projects, the Porter-Cable Restorer Handheld Drum Sander with Attachments is designed to remove paint and finish from wood, brick, and fiberglass, as well as remove rust and polish metal.

The Kapro 946 Smarty Level has an accuracy rate up to 0.0005" (0.5mm) and gradient lines for measurements up to 2 percent. Level is only 4" and clips onto your belt.

Simple to use and clean, the HOMERIGHT Finish Max HVLP Sprayer will spray most solvent and water-based products – latex paint, milk paint, chalk paint, furniture paint, stains and finishes.

