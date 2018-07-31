Get Cred And Horizen Offering Investors Free Coins

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Cred, the recently launched micro-investing cryptocurrency platform, is changing the way people think about investing in the altcoin space. So it was no surprise when Get Cred announced today that it is teaming up with Horizen (formerly ZenCash) to bring crypto investors a way to instantly double their investment.

The timing of this offer is perfect considering Get Cred is a new name in the crypto space, while Horizen recently underwent a brand expansion to more accurately reflect its mission to promote the fundamental human right of privacy worldwide.

Get Cred is doing things a little differently, and people are noticing. Get Cred CEO/Founder Brendon McQueen says, "We knew we were creating something people wanted, but the response so far has been more than we anticipated! We're hoping the opportunity to double an investment immediately will be a fun way for people to engage with Get Cred and Horizen,and then share that experience with friends and family."

How does it work? When an investor downloads the Get Cred app (available for both IOS and Android), and purchase $10 ZEN, Get Cred will match the initial $10 ZEN, doubling the investment. "We've made it really simple," says McQueen. "There's no promo code or further action needed. We do it for you!"

"Horizen is a technology platform that aims to provide everyone with privacy and complete control of their digital footprint," says Robert Viglione, Horizen Co-founder and President. "With its mission to democratize access to cryptocurrency, Get Cred is a company that we are excited to align ourselves with. This coin offering is just one example of how we will continue to find innovative ways to bring cryptocurrency to the masses."

About Cred: Founded by Brendon McQueen and headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, Get Cred is a new kind of finance company democratizing consumer access to cryptocurrency. Cred's powerful technology offers a micro-investing platform specifically focused on cryptocurrency. The company was incubated with mentorship from Mike Jones and Science Inc., the Los Angeles-based startup studio. For more information, visit getcred.io.

