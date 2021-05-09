Get "Dangerously Funny" with Jimmie Lee-The Jersey Outlaw In Newest Season of His Comedy TV Show

Jimmie takes his unique brand of comedy to the streets in a signature leather jacket and dark glasses, accompanied by his hype-ladies "The Bandito Girls." Combining one-liners, insults, ad libs with some Jersey attitude, the Jersey Outlaw pokes his fun in free-flowing, unstructured bits with his fans. Not politically correct "but mostly good-natured comedy," nobody's safe when Jimmie's in town.

Make no mistake about it! Jimmie Lee creates pandemonium and mayhem and is uncanny and unpredictable. The show brings a high energy, no holds barred format, to create excitement, fun and fan engagement. Jimmie Lee is most definitely uncensored, unfiltered and not politically correct.

The key of the success of the show is that it is very unique and different, and that Jimmie truly loves his audience. No one does this style of comedy anymore because no one really wants to interact with their fans. That's what sets Jimmie Lee apart from the majority of entertainers today. "It makes me feel really good to see people having fun, and entertained by my antics and so engaged." Lee told The Hollywood Times. "We got a lot in store with a lot of surprises, so don't go anywhere!"

Comedy-lovers can catch "Dangerously Funny" on YouTube, or stream it on Amazon Prime.

The Garden State can take pride to One Outlaw of a good nature, that's Jimmie Lee-The Jersey Outlaw.

