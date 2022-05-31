Get Excited: It's The Summer of Dinosaurs!

It's The Summer of Dinosaurs! New Graphic Novel Series Incorporates History and Fun for Kids from ages 5-13 Tweet this

Each book follows James, his friends, and his dog Diggy as they tackle a 'big dig gig' at well-known archaeological sites. Like every good mission, there are villains bent on thwarting James at every turn, ensuring a mad dash packed with humor, daring chases, and nail-biting action! The young explorers uncover more than just fossils along the way, they discover the tools necessary to overcome any problem. The series teaches that every challenge can be solved with perseverance, persistence, and creative problem-solving.

Graphic novels are proven to help children get excited about reading and can be crucial to reading retention while improving confidence. Diane Donovan, senior reviewer for Midwest Book Reviews states, "Even youngsters who normally eschew nonfiction facts and most picture book stories will find the format and drama-laced adventure especially appealing." James Bone will keep dinosaur fans engaged as they binge the books, cover to cover.

Gallopade will add to all the dinosaur fun with a challenge for young readers. Starting in June, those who purchase and read the first four books will have a chance to win an explorer kit and more books from the series. The first books are currently available at https://tinyurl.com/bigdiggigreading. Follow Gallopade on social media for more information about contests as well as information and ideas to keep kids engaged in learning, all year long!

