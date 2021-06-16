Get Gaming Right Ohio Opposes SB 176, Which Could Bring Nearly 9,000 Underregulated Gambling Machines to Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Gaming Right Ohio opposes the passage of Senate Bill 176, which would lead to a massive increase in casino-style gambling machines across Ohio. The bill also authorizes up to 10 underregulated slot machines in nearly 900 locations across the state. The new gambling venues would not be taxed or share their revenue with education and other state programs, and would offer unprecedented and unchecked gambling access to Ohio residents, including teenagers.

Senate Bill 176, currently under consideration, would allow an estimated 876 locations and nearly 9,000 underregulated casino-style slot machines. This unprecedented gambling access would decrease state and education revenue by millions.

"We believe the current sports gaming legislation, which allows for the unprecedented expansion of casino-style slot machines, is incredibly bad for Ohio and we urge lawmakers to reject this bill," said Dan Williamson, spokesperson for Get Gaming Right Ohio, a coalition of regulated and experienced gaming operators. "SB 176 will flood the state with nearly 9,000 underregulated gambling machines without proper consumer protections, putting Ohioans at risk and robbing the state of potentially millions of dollars in education revenue."

Get Gaming Right Ohio asks legislators to reject SB 176 and instead advance a responsible sports gaming bill that will protect consumers and avoid the consequences of an unprecedented expansion of underregulated gambling machines.

Get Gaming Right Ohio is committed to educating the public about the need for responsible, regulated, and limited gaming and sports betting. Get Gaming Right Ohio is supported by JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming.

