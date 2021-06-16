Get Gaming Right Ohio Opposes SB 176, Which Could Bring Nearly 9,000 Underregulated Gambling Machines to Ohio

"We believe the current sports gaming legislation, which allows for the unprecedented expansion of casino-style slot machines, is incredibly bad for Ohio and we urge lawmakers to reject this bill," said Dan Williamson, spokesperson for Get Gaming Right Ohio, a coalition of regulated and experienced gaming operators. "SB 176 will flood the state with nearly 9,000 underregulated gambling machines without proper consumer protections, putting Ohioans at risk and robbing the state of potentially millions of dollars in education revenue."

Get Gaming Right Ohio asks legislators to reject SB 176 and instead advance a responsible sports gaming bill that will protect consumers and avoid the consequences of an unprecedented expansion of underregulated gambling machines.

About Get Gaming Right Ohio

Get Gaming Right Ohio is committed to educating the public about the need for responsible, regulated, and limited gaming and sports betting. Get Gaming Right Ohio is supported by JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming.

