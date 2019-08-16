Get Good Finds At Goodwill® On National Thrift Shop Day

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodwill is celebrating National Thrift Shop Day tomorrow, Saturday, August 17, 2019.

National Thrift Shop Day is dedicated to promoting the art of thrifting — the practice of shopping for affordable, one-of-a-kind fashions. Across North America, many Goodwill locations will offer special deals and discounts, and events like fashion shows and style workshops to commemorate the holiday.

Shopping at Goodwill is a socially responsible way to support education and employment programs in your own local community.

Collectively, 87 cents of every dollar you spend at Goodwill helps create job placement and training opportunities for anyone facing challenges to finding employment, including people with disabilities, older workers, youth and young adults, veterans and military families and people reentering the workforce after incarceration.

"This is the perfect time explore your local Goodwill store and enjoy the time-honored tradition of thrifting. Part of the experience is coming home with unique items that you could never find at a chain store," said Brian Itzkowitz, chief member advancement officer at Goodwill Industries International. "More importantly, your dollars are invested back in the community to help people find jobs and advance their careers."

Thrifting at Goodwill is also an environmentally friendly option for building your wardrobe with eclectic, vintage pieces while embracing the three Rs of sustainability: reduce, reuse and recycle.

This National Thrift Shop Day, Goodwill has partnered with four fashion, beauty and style influencers to share their thrifting tips with shoppers.

Popular YouTube influencer Kristen McAtee takes viewers along as she visits a Goodwill store, and offers insider insights on how to shop the racks. Goodwill has partnered with McAtee through the Ad Council's Creators for Good program.

takes viewers along as she visits a Goodwill store, and offers insider insights on how to shop the racks. Goodwill has partnered with McAtee through the Ad Council's program. Nicole Mazur , @thatgirlwitheyeliner, regularly collaborates with Goodwill to showcase her glamorous, thrifted fashions on Instagram.

, @thatgirlwitheyeliner, regularly collaborates with Goodwill to showcase her glamorous, thrifted fashions on Instagram. Jamé Jackson is a fashion and beauty influencer, and an advocate for people who are deaf and hard of hearing. She writes the fashion and entertainment blog, TheBlondeMisfit.

Caroline Vazzana @makingmanhattanofficial, is a fashion editor, stylist and writer, living and working in New York .

In 2018, Goodwill organizations helped more than 242,000 people find jobs. More than 1.6 million people received in-person services through Goodwill, and nearly 34 million people received online or mobile services.

To find out more, visit goodwill.org/national-thrift-shop-day.

ABOUT GOODWILL INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL

Goodwill Industries International (GII) is a network of 158 community-based, autonomous organizations in the United States and Canada with a presence in 12 other countries. GII is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that is recognized by GuideStar with its Platinum Seal of Approval, the organization's highest rating for charities. For the past three years, Goodwill was ranked in the top five brands that inspired consumers the most with its mission in the World Value Index, commissioned by the creative agency, enso. Goodwill has been on Forbes' list of top 20 most inspiring companies for three consecutive years, the only nonprofit featured on that list.

Local Goodwill organizations are innovative and sustainable social enterprises that offer job placement and training services, and other community-based programs by selling donated clothing and household items in more than 3,300 stores collectively and online at shopgoodwill.com®.

Goodwill helps people facing challenges find employment to advance their careers. Local Goodwill organizations build revenues and expand employment opportunities by contracting with commercial, state, government and non-government organizations to provide a wide range of business services, including janitorial and grounds maintenance, flexible staffing, food service, manufacturing and contracts packaging, reverse logistics, document imaging and shredding, and laundry services.

More than 34 million people used computers and mobile devices to access Goodwill education, training, mentoring and online learning services to strengthen their skills, and nearly two million people received in-person services.

Goodwill is both an icon and accessible neighbor: more than 82 percent of the U.S. population resides within 10 miles of a Goodwill location.

For more information or to find a Goodwill location near you, visit goodwill.org, or call (800) GOODWILL. Follow us on Twitter: @GoodwillIntl and @GoodwillCapHill, and find us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: GoodwillIntl.

SOURCE Goodwill Industries International

Related Links

http://www.goodwill.org

