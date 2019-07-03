Get Grilling with Gusto BBQ on YouTube

Later this summer, subscribers will be treated to exclusive content, including a behind-the-scenes look of Gusto TV's hit series Watts on the Grill with host Spencer Watts. Gusto BBQ will soon be hosting exciting contests and giveaways with prizes that are sure to bring the heat to anyone's outdoor kitchen. Home cooks can now get an extra serving of charbroiled tips and delicious recipe ideas directly from Gusto TV's kitchen by signing up to receive its bi-weekly newsletters on gustotv.tv .

"We created Gusto BBQ with our viewers in mind and wanted to have a YouTube channel that was constantly offering new content. And who doesn't love barbecue?" said Chris Knight, President and CEO of Gusto Worldwide Media. "It's a passion that all people share and have shared since the existence of fire. Whether over a propane grill or an open pit, everyone barbecues."

Gusto TV is available on multiple platforms in the US, including: XUMO, STIRR, Tubi, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, and DistroTV.

About Gusto TV

Gusto TV is the world's most innovative food and lifestyle television channel. Our mouth-watering programming is a feast for the eyes with inspiring recipes, diverse cuisines, unique food pairings, and entertaining hosts. From in-studio series featuring unforgettable cooking to fascinating documentary series about food culture and sustainability, Gusto TV serves up a diverse mix of inspiring food, cooking, and lifestyle shows for every appetite. Gusto TV's popular series include One World Kitchen, The Urban Vegetarian, Spencer's BIG 30, Flour Power, The Latin Kitchen, and Crate to Plate.

SOURCE Gusto Worldwide Media