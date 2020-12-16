Get Help From USAGov This 2020 Holiday Season

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 holiday season is one like never before. Due to the pandemic, people across the U.S. have adjusted the way they work, shop, and connect with others. Use these tips collected by USAGov to prepare you for anything the winter holds:

Follow official safety guidelines from government health experts. Keep yourself and others safe by taking action to prevent the spread of viruses like the common flu and COVID-19. Focus on hand hygiene. Wear a mask when outside in public settings and around others. Keep at least six feet of distance from those outside of your household. Get detailed recommendations from the experts at the CDC .

Be wary of scams. Scammers take advantage of vulnerable situations and try to get your money or personal information in any way they can. Common scams in 2020 include phishing, fake cleaning product websites, and utility bill scams. Be aware of red flags and report at ReportFraud.FTC.gov .

Keep food safety in mind. Thinking about preparing family recipes or volunteering at a local food shelter? Get the latest news, alerts, and tips to safely handle, cook and store food at Foodsafety.gov .

Make sure you know the latest product recalls. Now is a time for families and friends to connect, prepare special meals, and exchange gifts. Take some basic precautions to ensure everyone stays safe and injury-free. Get to know which household products are being recalled by government agencies. Whether it's about the latest toy or classic ingredient, find out by visiting Recalls.gov .

Get help if you need it. The holidays could be harder than ever this year. If you or a loved one is struggling or has concerns about their mental health, know that there are ways to get help. Reach out to a health care provider. Connect with professional groups, advocates, and experts.

You can get help right away this winter from these official helplines and resources from the CDC, National Institute for Mental Health , and other organizations.

Want the latest updates from the federal government? Visit USA.gov to find official resources for individuals, families and organizations. You can also subscribe to email updates and alerts straight to your inbox.

SOURCE USAGov