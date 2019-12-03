Get Holiday Ready with the Floh: A Carry-On that's also a Scooter
Dec 03, 2019, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Floh has released the latest version of its transformable Carry-on Scooter just in time for the holiday season.
Designed to put joy back into travel, the award winning and German-engineered Floh comes with two interchangeable bags and race car steering technology.
The perfect holiday gift for travelers, college students or anyone who wants to zip through life freely, the Floh is available exclusively at floh.com in Black and Silver with free shipping worldwide.
Get ready to cruise through crowded airports and train stations or across campus with the wind in your hair and a smile on your face - Floh is guaranteed to make you truly mobile and energize your travel experience.
About Floh
The German-engineered Floh: a Carry-on attached to an innovative kick scooter featuring inline skate wheels, smooth steering and brakes for a solid ride, was created to bring joy back into travel. The perfect gift for global wanderers, college students or anyone on the move, the Floh allows you to cruise along with your bag smoothly and efficiently ... and with a smile on your face.
