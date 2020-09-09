LYNCHBURG, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty announced that it will host its first-ever Faith Summit on Thursday, September 10 in Lynchburg, Virginia. This will be an action conference to confront issues that are dividing the nation and encourage unity based on our common Christian-Judeo beliefs on which our nation was founded. The summit will be available for virtual access via live stream.

WHO: Falkirk Center for Faith and Liberty, and Christian pastors and leaders, including

Governor Mike Huckabee, Eric Metaxas, Pastor Rob McCoy, congressional candidates

Kathy Barnette and Kim Klacik, and others. WHAT: Get Louder Faith Summit: Fighting for the Soul of the Nation

An action conference to gather and courageously proclaim unapologetic love and truth

of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, to provide encouragement and to build a strong coalition of

leaders to confront issues that are dividing the nation. WHERE: Liberty University, LaHaye Center, 1971 University Blvd., Lynchburg, VA WHEN: Thursday, September 10, 2020, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM EDT

DETAILS:

Summit moderators and participants will include former Governor Mike Huckabee, Pastor Rob McCoy, Eric Metaxas, Jack Brewer, Jenna Ellis, Charlie Kirk, former Congressman Dave Brat, and others.

The invitation-only summit will feature pastors and Christian leaders delivering keynote remarks and participating in panel discussions, including: Get Louder: Awakening the Sleeping Church; Mobilizing the Next Gen; Re-Opening the American Mind; Protecting God-Given Rights; Uniting a Coalition; and Taking the Hill: Courage That Counts.

STREAMING INFO:

To live stream the Get Louder Faith Summit, go online to: https://watch.liberty.edu/media/t/1_3nofidki; or watch on America's Voice News streaming live at https://americasvoice.news and broadcast live on Dish Network Channel 219 and Pluto TV Channel 247.

Seating at the Faith Summit is extremely limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. To request an exclusive invitation on a first-come first-served basis, send an e-mail to [email protected].

