Get More Money From Your Paycheck during National Payroll Week

The week of Labor Day is National Payroll Week® (NPW). Celebrated from September 3-7, National Payroll Week recognizes the contributions of America's 150 million workers and the payroll professionals who ensure they're paid accurately and on-time, every time.

Some employees have too much money withheld from their paychecks each week, which results in less take-home pay. But under-withholding is also a problem. Recent reports by the Government Accountability Office indicate millions more Americans will owe money on their taxes due to too little tax being withheld from their paychecks in 2018. During National Payroll Week, individuals should use the Paycheck Tools on the NPW website to help avoid unexpected surprises during tax time next year. This vital part of a paycheck checkup can help employees avoid overpaying or underpaying federal taxes.

"Your paycheck is a powerful tool," continued Maddux. "As with any tool, it requires periodic maintenance to ensure it's performing at its best."

Visitors to the NPW website will gain access to materials that will educate them on ways their paychecks can reach its fullest potential, including double-checking their withholding amounts, discovering the benefits of direct deposit and split deposit, the power of Employee Retirement Savings Programs, and more.

NPW is an annual event recognizing the contributions of America's nearly 150 million employees and the payroll professionals who ensure they're paid accurately and on-time. Through the payroll withholding system they contribute nearly 70 percent of the U.S. Treasury's annual revenue.

For more information about National Payroll Week or how to can win an extra paycheck and vacation, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The American Payroll Association is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

