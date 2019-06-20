Get Next-generation Trade Data with just-style Apparel Sourcing Tool

LONDON, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Apparel sourcing professionals can now get their hands on next-generation apparel trade data in order to track the value, volume and price of garments thanks to re:source, the apparel sourcing tool from just-style.com.

'Fast fashion' means fast data. As brands and manufacturers continue to seek ways to react quicker to the increasing demands of the fashion industry, at the core of every apparel supply chain, sourcing professionals can now track trade flows to the US, Europe, Canada, Japan and the rest of the world, using the most up-to-date data available, anywhere.

re:source users can:

Track which garments are being sourced from which country.

Report on value, volume (the price of) garments imported, and benchmark prices of garments to help spot changes in how the world is sourcing.

Choose your exporting and importing countries, product categories, data type and time period to see trend charts and data tables.

Identify the big sourcing destinations for each garment category down to 6-digit HS code, plus find rising sourcing hotspots.

Download re:source's trade data to a spreadsheet using our bulk export feature. Automatically track trade data from category level right down to 6-digit HS code

Andrew Leighton, Product Director for re:source, said: "Convenience, quality, value and speed-to-market are what's driving fast fashion in the apparel industry. It therefore comes as no surprise that now more than ever, apparel professionals are questioning the need for more relevant, up-to-date trade data to help them address the above issues more quickly.

"re:source, unlike other data sources, is now able to offer apparel professionals the chance to learn how the world sources by exploring features like tariff finder, trade data and country profiles - all they need to create a strategic sourcing plan effortlessly."

For more information about re:source, and to arrange a demonstration, visit: just-style.com/resource/apparel-sourcing-software

About re:source

re:source is an apparel sourcing planning suite that helps sourcing professionals decide where to source products from. It uses data and intelligence to help the apparel industry save time, shrink costs and manage supply chain risk.

About just-style

just-style.com specialises in the clothing and footwear industry, with a particular focus on the fashion supply chain. just-style is published by Aroq Limited, a business to business online publisher.

For further information and images please contact Alison Bryant, Public Relations at Aroq Limited on +44-(0)-1527-573-604, or email: alison.bryant@aroq.com.

SOURCE just-style