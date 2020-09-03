Get Powerful Insights From Proven Leaders -- Now Available Wherever You Are

Senior executives from across industries —from supply chain platform Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software) to commercial manufacturing group Carlisle Companies to real estate solutions provider Offerpad — are among those slated to speak during the new Economic Club of Phoenix (ECP) season.

"I believe this is an extraordinary opportunity for the Economic Club of Phoenix to extend its speaker series to everyone in the business community," said Amy Hillman, dean of Arizona State University's W. P. Carey School of Business. "This is a time when leaders need to step up and offer insights from their experience, and share what they're learning and implementing to keep their companies ahead of the curve. I'm excited to welcome these executives to ECP in our new virtual format, and to hear lessons they've learned at their organizations."

ECP 2020–21 virtual speaker lineup:

Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020

September ECP featuring Girish Rishi, CEO of Blue Yonder (formerly JDA Software)

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

2020 Executive of the Year honoring Christian Koch, president and CEO of Carlisle Companies Inc. (rescheduled from spring 2020)

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

Spirit of Enterprise Award celebrating Jerry Coleman, co-founder and former co-CEO of Offerpad

Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

57th Annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon featuring:

Keynote address by the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Mary C. Daly

Outlook for the business sector by the Senior Economic Advisor for the PNC Financial Services Group Stuart G. Hoffman

Outlook for the global and national economy by W. P. Carey Professor of Economics Bart Hobijn

Outlook for the regional and metro economy by W. P. Carey Research Professor of Economics Lee McPheters , who is the director of the JPMorgan Chase Economic Outlook Center

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021

January ECP featuring David Roberts, president and CEO of Verra Mobility

Thursday, April 22, 2021

2021 Executive of the Year honoring Sheryl Palmer, chairman and CEO of Taylor Morrison Home Corp.

Additional 2021 events will be announced as details are finalized.

These virtual events run from noon to 1 p.m. MST, live on Zoom. The 57th Annual ASU/PNC Bank Economic Forecast Luncheon is scheduled from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. MST.

For more information about the Economic Club of Phoenix or to register for an upcoming virtual event, visit econclubphx.org or call 480-727-0596.

