Get ready for the Tokyo Olympics with Tuttle Publishing! July 24 - August 9, 2020

Feb 20, 2020, 13:25 ET
NORTH CLARENDON, Vt., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuttle, the Japan specialist for 70 years, has numerous authors that are well versed in "all things Japan." To request an interview with any of our Japan-expert authors, email publicity@tuttlepublishing.com.
Topics and authors include:
- POP-CULTURE, TATTOOS, SAKÉ AND WHISKY
Brian Ashcraft, a senior writer for the popular video gaming site Kotaku and a columnist for The Japan Times, is the author of Japanese Whisky, Japanese Tattoos, Japanese Schoolgirl Confidential and The Japanese Saké Bible (July 2020). Called "one of the most well read and well written experts of Japanese culture that the internet has to offer" by Tofugu.com, his work has been featured in The Guardian, Popular Science and more.
- JAPANESE SPIRITUALITY
Héctor García is co-author of the international bestseller, Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life. His two new books, The Ikigai Journey and Forest Bathing: The Rejuvenating Practice of Shinrin Yoku, both release June 2020. His popular blog kirainet.com led to his internationally successful book A Geek in Japan.
- CULTURE, HISTORY, RELIGION AND PHILOSOPHY
Christopher Harding, named one of BBC's "New Generation Thinkers" in 2013, has written numerous articles about Japan and appears regularly on radio and TV (BBC, ABC). He's the author of A History of Modern Japan (May 2020).
- FOREIGNER LIVING IN JAPAN
Rebecca Otowa has lived in Japan for over 40 years. Named "a book from Japan to watch out for in 2020" by The Japan Times, her new book, The Mad Kyoto Shoe Swapper and Other Short Stories (March 2020), is available for serialization.
- 75TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIROSHIMA (August 6, 2020)
Masahiro Sasaki, brother of Sadako Sasaki, has been a peace activist since his teens. For the last two decades, he has dedicated himself to keeping his sister's memory alive by sharing her true story. The Complete Story of Sadako Sasaki and the Thousand Paper Cranes (March 2020) is a recount of this story and was co-authored with Sue DiCicco, a prolific author and illustrator of children's books and founder of Peace Crane Project.
