Get Ready, Sauce Fans! Chick-fil-A® Sauce Favorites Coming to Select Retailers Nationwide

Retail sales of the 16-ounce bottled sauces start around $3.49, and customers are encouraged to check with their local retailer on availability. With every retail store purchase of a 16-ounce bottled sauce, all royalties Chick-fil-A, Inc. receives will be donated to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures™ Scholarship Initiative . Since 1970, Chick-fil-A has helped nearly 60,000 Team Members pay for their education through a total investment of $92 million in scholarships, with $17 million in scholarships being awarded to 6,700 restaurant Team Members in 47 states and Canada just this year.

"Chick-fil-A Sauce and Polynesian Sauce were offered as part of a pilot program in select Florida retailers earlier this year, and we're excited to expand availability of our two most beloved sauces across the country," said L.J. Yankosky, senior director of Innovation & New Ventures at Chick-fil-A. "Restaurant Team Members go above and beyond every day to care for our guests and the communities they serve. We're thrilled that every 16-ounce bottled sauce purchased from a participating retailer will help provide additional scholarship opportunities to Team Members, who are a key ingredient to our restaurant experience."

In addition to offering the bottled sauces at select retailers, 8-ounce bottles of signature Chick-fil-A sauces are available for purchase at participating restaurants.* Bottled sauce gift sets are also available at select restaurants, while supplies last. Customers should check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local Chick-fil-A restaurant to confirm availability.

Bottled sauces are available alongside other Chick-fil-A menu items under the Chick-fil-A Safe Service guidelines, which remain a top priority at restaurants as the holidays approach. The brand is committed to providing the high-quality food and service guests have come to know and expect from Chick-fil-A, while working to ensure the health and well-being of Operators, Team Members and guests. For more information on the Chick-fil-A Safe Service standards, visit chick-fil-a.com/covid.

To learn more about Chick-fil-A and read stories about the company's food, people and customers across the country, visit thechickenwire.chick-fil-a.com.

About Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A, Inc. is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Devoted to serving the local communities in which its franchised restaurants operate, and known for its original chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A serves freshly prepared food in more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.

A leader in customer service satisfaction, Chick-fil-A was named top fast food restaurant in Newsweek's 2019 America's Best Customer Service report and received several honors in QSR's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, including "The Most Respected Quick-Service Brand" and "Best Brand for Overall Experience". Additionally, Glassdoor named Chick-fil-A one of the top 100 best places to work in 2020. More information on Chick-fil-A is available at www.chick-fil-a.com.

* Proceeds from 8-ounce bottled sauces go back to the individual restaurants from which they are sold. Each Chick-fil-A restaurant is individually owned and operated, and it is up to the franchise Operator to determine the most impactful way to give back to their local communities.

SOURCE Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chick-fil-a.com

