Get Ready to Bubble! Win a Year's Supply of Bubble Bath in Honor of National Bubble Bath Day Jan. 8

Help Spread Cheer to Deserving Families & Win Bubbles Between Dec. 30 and Jan. 8, visit bubblebathday.com to nominate yourself or another deserving individual to win a year's supply of Mr. Bubble. For every nomination made, Mr. Bubble will donate $1—and up to $12,000—to Ronald McDonald House Charities Upper Midwest . Two winners will be chosen daily to receive the year's supply.

You may also contribute by adding a Mr. Bubble profile photo frame to your Facebook profile picture. For every frame used with the hashtag #everybubblecounts, an additional $1 will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest. Using the frame will also qualify you to be one of five daily winners of a bottle of Mr. Bubble bubble bath.

Mr. Bubble Brings Holiday Fun to the House That Love Built

Mr. Bubble loves putting smiles on kids' faces. And the families at Ronald McDonald House are among the most deserving of a little bubbly fun, especially while away from their homes this holiday.

In addition to the potential $12,000 donation to RMHC-UM, Mr. Bubble delivered holiday cheer on Dec. 20th with a dinner, kid-friendly crafts and product goodie bags for the families staying at RMH-Oak Street in Minneapolis.

"National Bubble Bath Day is Mr. Bubble's special day. To make the most of it, we are extending the fun from one day to nearly three weeks so as many people as possible can help us celebrate. That celebration includes sharing the joy of bubbles with the deserving families staying at Ronald McDonald House in Mr. Bubble's hometown of Minneapolis," said Michelle Hanson, director of marketing at The Village Company, parent company for the Mr. Bubble brand.

"The comforts of home, including a warm bubble bath, are so appreciated by the families we serve," said Jill Evenocheck, RMHC-UM President and CEO. The generous financial and product donation from Mr. Bubble will ensure all members of the family are supported during a child's health crisis."

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands including Mr. Bubble®, the #1 bubble bath brand in children's bath; Sesame Street® Bath Products; Village Naturals Therapy™ and Village Naturals Aromatherapy bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gels; La Bella® hair and skincare products; and the new HALLU® bath and body line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass and beauty channels. Visit thevillagecompany.com to learn more.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to provide a comfortable and caring home away from home that supports keeping families together and reduces stress during a child's serious illness. Based in Minneapolis, the organization operates four locations in the Twins Cities and serves more than 5,400 families each year. Additional information can be found at www.rmhtwincities.org

