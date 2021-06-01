Get Ready to Read this Father's Day

Find more stories to share with your dad at Facebook.com/WilliamMorrowBooks.

Practical 'Dadvice' for Everyday Tasks

From the host of the YouTube channel that went viral, "Dad, How Do I?," comes a book of the same title that's part memoir, part inspiration and part DIY advice. Rob Kenney wished he had someone who could teach him the basics – how to tie a tie, jump-start a car, unclog a drain, use tools properly – as well as succeed in life. In this book, he shares his story of overcoming a difficult childhood with an absent father through the strength of faith and family, and offers words of inspiration and hope. In addition, he provides instructions for 50 practical DIY projects, illustrated with helpful line drawings, as well as the occasional dad joke.

A Riveting Race Against Time

"New York Times" bestselling author Linwood Barclay returns with a riveting thriller, "Find You First." Diagnosed with a terminal illness, tech millionaire Miles Cookson begins a search for the children he's never known. Somewhere out there, after having been a sperm donor, he has nine unknown kids who might be about to inherit both the good and the bad from him – maybe his fortune, or maybe something much worse. One by one, Cookson's heirs are vanishing – every trace of them wiped, like they never existed at all.

An Exploration of the Challenges Fathers Face

Growing up in Columbia, South Carolina, Craig Melvin, news anchor of NBC News' "Today," had a fraught relationship with his father. Lawrence Melvin was a distant, often absent parent due to his drinking as well as his job working the graveyard shift at a postal facility. A powerful, intimate exploration of fatherhood, addiction and resiliency, "Pops: Learning to Be a Son and a Father" is the story of their long journey to reconciliation and understanding, as well as an investigation of the challenges facing all dads.

