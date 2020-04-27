Get Ready To Up Your Creative Game With The New DJI Mavic Air 2

SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today ushers in a new era of aerial creativity with the Mavic Air 2 drone, combining high-grade imaging, intuitive yet advanced flight performance and revolutionary smart and safe technology in the best all-around drone we've ever made.

Created to make capturing unique, high-quality content from the air simple, fun, and safe, Mavic Air 2 offers flagship capabilities in a compact and easy to use folding drone that features 8K functionality. A larger 1/2" camera sensor offers high-resolution photos and videos to make content stand out, while advanced programmed flight modes, intelligent features and imaging technology make capturing professional-looking content effortless. Pilots can now stay in the sky longer with an enhanced maximum flight time, capture vivid imagery with completely revamped autonomous capabilities, and wholly transform their content with in-app editing features.

"Mavic Air 2 is another milestone for DJI, demonstrating that our smartest consumer drone does not have to be the largest," said DJI President Roger Luo. "While the Mavic Air 2 bears all the hallmarks of the Mavic drone family, we had to completely rethink its design and development process. Our goal was to create a drone that offered the best overall experience possible to even the most novice pilot. We hope our drones can help boost creativity and become a fun yet educational experience that can be enjoyed, even at this unprecedented moment in history."

Robust Imaging Capabilities for Every Type of Creator

The new Mavic Air 2 reimagines how quality content can be captured in a portable, folding drone. No matter the skill level of the pilot, Mavic Air 2's features and technology are sure to appeal to every creative visionary. Mavic Air 2 is the first drone in the Mavic series to offer 4K video at 60 fps and 120 Mbps. Additionally, users can record unique content using HDR video[1], 4X Slow Motion in 1080p at 120 fps or 8X Slow Motion in 1080p at 240 fps. Pilots can record 12-megapixel[2] images or choose a new high-resolution 48-megapixel feature that photographs in stunning detail, while a mechanical 3-axis gimbal helps compensate for camera shake to create smooth and stable footage, even in unpredictable scenarios. Taking full advantage of the large Quad Bayer 1/2" sensor, the Mavic Air 2 is the perfect tool to take creativity to the next level with a suite of image capture modes. The newly added SmartPhoto records 12-megapixel photos using advanced scene analysis and deep learning to automatically choose one of three image capture options.

HDR photos : Mavic Air 2 automatically captures seven varying exposures of the same photograph, merging them together to bring out a highly dynamic image.

: Mavic Air 2 automatically captures seven varying exposures of the same photograph, merging them together to bring out a highly dynamic image. Hyperlight : Hyperlight is designed for low-light scenarios, taking multiple photographs and merging them to bring out a clear image with less of the noise which usually occurs in low-light scenes.

: Hyperlight is designed for low-light scenarios, taking multiple photographs and merging them to bring out a clear image with less of the noise which usually occurs in low-light scenes. Scene Recognition: Mavic Air 2 can recognize five categories of scenes including sunsets, blue skies, grass, snow, and trees, then optimize settings to make the photograph pop by bringing out the highest degree of color, detail, and tones.

Unparalleled Flight Performance

Mavic Air 2 completely rebuilt the basics of drone flight to open up the skies for more exploration for everyone who is passionate about drone technology. Despite only weighing as much as a small water bottle at 570 grams, the Mavic Air 2 features new motors, new electronic speed controllers (ESCs), enhanced battery technology and an aerodynamic design to provide a maximum flight time of up to 34 minutes. DJI's proprietary OcuSync 2.0 transmission technology has been upgraded to deliver an extremely reliable and stable HD video feed from the drone at a maximum distance of 10km[3]. OcuSync 2.0 supports both 2.4GHz and 5.8GHz frequency bands and uses an auto-switching feature to move between the two based on signal strength, while anti-interference technology blocks unwanted signals to keep the video feed clear.

Setting a New Standard for Drone Safety

Mavic Air 2 is equipped with unprecedented new safety features to help make flying as safe as possible. Obstacle sensors on the front and rear of the drone warn pilots when they're too close to an object and can also be set to stop the drone from moving any closer to avoid collision. Additional sensors and auxiliary lights on the bottom of Mavic Air 2 assist with several functions including smooth, automatic landing even in difficult lighting. Mavic Air 2 also comes equipped with our GEO geofencing solution to help keep drones away from the highest-risk locations, such as busy airports.

Advanced Pilot Assistance System (APAS) 3.0 brings the next level of autonomous flying to DJI drones. When users enable APAS 3.0, as obstacles come into the drone's path, Mavic Air 2 will create a new path around, under or over the object to avoid collision, giving pilots the confidence to fly in more complex situations while focusing on capturing their ideal images. Using 3D mapping, the updated version aids in smooth transitions and more fluid movements around objects even in highly complex environments.

In accordance with DJI's industry-leading 10-point Elevating Safety vision published last year, Mavic Air 2 is also DJI's first consumer drone designed to include AirSense technology[4], which provides enhanced safety by warning drone pilots of other aircraft nearby. AirSense uses aviation technology known as ADS-B to receive signals from nearby airplanes and helicopters, and displays their location on the drone pilot's control screen. As these other aircraft approach the drone, AirSense will warn the drone pilot with messages, sounds and vibrations, enhancing the pilot's awareness and ability to move the drone safely away.

"DJI has an unwavering commitment to enhance drone safety with technology, and Mavic Air 2 implements yet another pioneering safety solution for drone operations," said DJI Vice President of Policy & Legal Affairs Brendan Schulman. "Our ambitious commitment to installing ADS-B in our new product models means Mavic Air 2 will be the world's largest single deployment of ADS-B receiver technology, fulfilling and furthering our vision as the industry's leader on voluntary safety efforts."

Powerful Intelligent Features

Mavic Air 2 is packed with optimized intelligent features allowing users to quickly and easily record images and video that deserves to be shared with the world. FocusTrack[5] is the most advanced tracking feature on any DJI drone and offers three different capture modes:

ActiveTrack 3.0 : Select a subject for Mavic Air 2 to automatically follow. The third iteration of ActiveTrack uses state-of-the-art mapping technology and new flight path algorithms to offer improved subject tracking and obstacle avoidance, along with the ability to quickly re-engage the subject if it temporarily moves behind an object.

: Select a subject for Mavic Air 2 to automatically follow. The third iteration of ActiveTrack uses state-of-the-art mapping technology and new flight path algorithms to offer improved subject tracking and obstacle avoidance, along with the ability to quickly re-engage the subject if it temporarily moves behind an object. Point of Interest 3.0 : Set an automated flight path around a specific subject. The updated iteration improves surface recognition to better dynamically track subjects.

: Set an automated flight path around a specific subject. The updated iteration improves surface recognition to better dynamically track subjects. Spotlight 2.0: Found in professional DJI drones, Spotlight locks a subject in the frame while the user has free operation of the drone's movement.

A Hyperlapse feature brings the visual appeal of timelapse but with the added element of the drone physically moving. For the first time, Hyperlapse can be shot in a max resolution of 8K[6] while pilots can choose four flight modes including Free movement, Circle, CourseLock and WayPoints. Pilots can also choose from several pre-programmed flight maneuvers known as QuickShots, which use a 3-axis mechanical gimbal and electronic image stabilization for unmatched video quality. Simply tap the desired mode and Mavic Air 2 will automatically create stunning, cinematic content. Pilots can choose Rocket, Circle, Dronie, Helix, Boomerang or Asteroid.

Intuitive App, Convenient Editing and a Wealth of Accessories

An updated version of the DJI Fly app adds more advanced functionality for Mavic Air 2 while maintaining its user-friendly navigation. New tutorials get users familiarized with the drone and quickly in the air to start capturing compelling footage. Easy to use in-app editing features make the DJI Fly app a one-stop tool to edit and adjust the footage captured. Mavic Air 2 will be supported by a host of additional useful accessories including a shoulder bag, ND filter sets, propeller guards, protective case, tablet holder for the controller and monitor hood.

Pricing and Availability

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced new complexities for global shipping and logistics of many products. As a result, the Mavic Air 2 will be initially available for immediate purchase in China today while other regions will begin taking preorders today with an expected ship time of mid-May. Mavic Air 2 will be available in two purchasing options: a standard package which includes Mavic Air 2, one battery, remote controller and all the required wires and cables for $799 USD, and the Fly More option which includes all items from the standard version as well as a shoulder bag, ND filters, charging hub, and 3 batteries for $988 USD. Mavic Air 2 is available for preorder through all authorized retailers as well DJI's online store: https://store.dji.com/product/mavic-air-2

DJI Care Refresh

DJI Care Refresh is now available for Mavic Air 2. For a small additional charge, DJI Care Refresh offers comprehensive coverage for incidents such as collision and water damage as well as up to two replacement units within one year. Receive your replacement even sooner with DJI Care Refresh Express. DJI Care Refresh also includes VIP after-sales support and free two-way shipping. For a full list of details and pricing, please visit: https://www.dji.com/service/djicare-refresh

To learn more about Mavic Air 2, please visit: www.dji.com/mavic-air-2

Pictures and videos of Mavic Air 2 are available here for download: https://bit.ly/3biz6Nd

About DJI

DJI is a global leader in developing and manufacturing civilian drones and aerial imaging technology for personal and professional use. DJI was founded and is run by people with a passion for remote-controlled helicopters and experts in flight-control technology and camera stabilization. The company is dedicated to making aerial photography and filmmaking equipment and platforms more accessible, reliable, and easier to use for creators and innovators around the world. DJI's global operations currently span across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and its revolutionary products and solutions have been chosen by customers in over 100 countries for applications in filmmaking, construction, inspection, emergency response, agriculture, conservation, and many other industries.

[1] HDR video is available at a max resolution of 4K 30.

[2] 12-megapixel photos use advanced processing and pixel binning

[3] Mavic Air 2 transmission system has a maximum range of 10 km when unobstructed, free of interference, and FCC compliant. Maximum flight range specification is a proxy for radio link strength and resilience. Always fly your drone within visual line of sight unless otherwise permitted and check local laws and regulations in the region being operated





[4] Due to supply chain shortages related to the coronavirus pandemic, Mavic Air 2 units equipped with AirSense ADS-B will initially only be available in North America. A version of Mavic Air 2 will be available outside of North America without ADS-B. The two models are identical in all other aspects such as flight and imaging performance.

[5] FocusTrack and APAS available in a max video resolution of 4K 30fps, 2.7K 60fps and 1080p 60fps.

[6] 8K HyperLapse can only use flight modes Free mode and Waypoints. 8K and 1080p are available at launch and additional resolutions will be added at a later date.

