Get Silky Smooth Hair with Guangdong Huanengda's New Professional Styling Tool "Little White Shark" at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Confu "Little White Shark" hair dryer by Guangdong Huanengda Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd. is essentially a styling tool that every salon (and household) should have. Breaking through the cumbersome and rigid design of traditional hair dryers, it comes with a sleek and streamlined design featuring a narrow front and a wide rear, with a gray metal ring in the middle of the body integrated with the handle.

With a smart temperature control and display system, one can easily select the temperature that suits one's hair texture. It also emits negative ions to protect and smoothen hair cuticles and reduce static electricity, resulting in hair that is silky smooth. Also, its fan speed can be adjusted according to one's preference. The hair dryer is available in two sizes. The compact size is very popular in Europe, Korea, and Japan etc.

About Guangdong Huanengda Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd

Founded in 1993, Guangdong Huanengda Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd is a leading manufacturer of hair salon appliances in China. Their main products are hair dryers, hair curlers, hair straighteners, hair clippers and other small home appliances. The company has customers from more than 50 countries, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, USA, Colombia, Italy and Spain.

Located in Jieyang, Guangdong, China, the company has 2000 employees. It has the international ISO 9001:2008 quality assurance certification as well as the ISO 14001 Environmental Certificate. Almost all its products have obtained the CE/ROHS/CB approval for the European market and the UL/ETL approval for the American market. The company is committed to meet their customers' needs for high-quality, exquisite products, with the aim that every family in the world will own a Confu product one day.

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the leading B2B international beauty trade show in the region, is committed to empowering exhibitors to achieve their ambitious business goals via online channels including virtual platform and product showroom, website, social media and e-newsletters during these challenging times. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week where we will offer you the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in the beauty industry. Register now to schedule a meeting with Guangdong Huanengda Electrical Appliances on 9-13 November on our virtual platform.

For enquiries about Guangdong Huanengda Electrical Appliances, please contact:

Nicole Wei

Sales Manager

Tel: (+86) 13822027918

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.kangfuchina.com

SOURCE Cosmoprof Asia