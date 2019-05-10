Get Summer Proof: NUDESTIX Collaborates with YouTube Creator Summer Mckeen

" We love Summer's carefree style and feel that she embodies the everyday Nudestix girl. Summer curated a collection of Cali-girl essentials – whether you're going for a surf or having brunch by the beach. The Summer Proof kit is everything you need for that effortless glow on-the-go." – Taylor Frankel, Co-Founder of NUDESTIX

"My beauty tips are carefree and inspired by glowy earthy tones and sunkissed skin. I love makeup that is natural looking, easy to throw into a beach bag, and quick to apply. My Summer Proof collection is for all the babes out there making beautiful memories this season. Give your skin a fresh, beachy glow that stays put from surfs-up sunrises to cotton candy sunsets. Stay sunny, because Summer's officially here!" – Summer Mckeen

The Summer Proof kit is available exclusively at Nudestix.com starting May 10th and retails for $69 USD ($130 VAL) / $75 CAD ($142 VAL).

Contents:

Nudies Bloom in Cherry Blossom Babe – a sheer and bright nude glow for the eyes, cheeks and lips

– a sheer and bright nude glow for the eyes, cheeks and lips Nudies Matte Bronze in Bondi Bae – a universal matte bronzer with dual-ended soft color balm and blending brush

– a universal matte bronzer with dual-ended soft color balm and blending brush Magnetic Nude Glimmer in Bronzi Babe – a multi-tasking luminous skin brightener and highlighter

Nude Plumping Lip Glace in Nude 02 – a nude plumping moisturizing lip oil with a non-sticky shine

Black tin with mirror

Mini Pink Beach Bag

ABOUT NUDESTIX

NUDESTIX is a streamlined collection of makeup stix designed to provide a quick and easy, nude look that works for all faces you can apply in all places. Inspired by sisters, Ally and Taylor Frankel – aspiring models having worked with some of today's hottest makeup artists and photographers, in front of the camera they wear many faces – the line was created by their mother and chemical engineer, Jenny Frankel. In everyday life, they prefer all-out natural, opting for a touch of color to accentuate their finest features.

NUDESTIX is available in select Sephora, Ulta, Macy's and lifestyle retailers in North America and on Nudestix.com. Internationally, Nudestix is also available in select Sephoras and specialty and luxury e-tailers.

ABOUT SUMMER MCKEEN

Summer Mckeen is a multi-hyphenate content creator and actress best known for her effortless beauty, lifestyle and fashion content. Since she began creating content just 5 years ago, Summer has amassed a following of over 4 million aggregate dedicated fans.

Summer will next be seen starring in the second season of the series, Endless Summer opposite Dylan Jordan. The show is a coming-of-age series following her life in Laguna Beach produced by Bunim Murray Productions that will air on Snapchat as part of their first original 12x12 programming slate. Snapchat will release the next season in 2019.

Beyond the acting realm, Summer's influential and captivating content has been tapped for a range of collaborations and ambassadorships. Summer is based in Laguna Beach, CA and represented by Scale Management, CAA and Bloom Hergott LLP.

SOURCE NUDESTIX