Get the Most Affordable iPhone on a Low-Cost Plan with Twigby

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The original iPhone SE was popular due to its size, price and performance. Apple has now revived this feature packed, budget friendly phone for 2020. If you like a good value, this new iPhone SE can be paired with a low-cost plan at Twigby which can offer significant savings on your wireless bill.

Trading in your phone is a win-win with Apple. Of course, with COVID-19, you're not going to be doing this in person. You can purchase the new iPhone online directly from Apple with the option to trade-in a device. Then once you receive, sign up for service with Twigby from the convenience of your home. The popularity of the new iPhone SE mimics the very reason people switch to Twigby. Customers want an affordable price for wireless while not compromising on performance.

The 2020 iPhone SE is currently available to pre-order. You get a low-cost phone which features the fastest chip in a smartphone and the best single-camera system in an iPhone. You can save up to $170 when you trade-in an eligible device. That makes the price just $229, depending on your trade-in. Simply choose Sprint when checking out (Twigby primarily operates on Sprint for coverage) and to activate with your carrier later. After you receive your new iPhone SE, you will simply visit Twigby's website to sign up for service. If you wish to transfer your phone number, you can choose to bring it or get a new one.

Customers can get unlimited talk, unlimited text and 3GB of data for just $15 a month (regular price $20). Twigby plans are very flexible. If you sign up for the 3GB Smartphone Value plan and realize you need more data, you can roll up to a 5GB or 10GB plan. Plus, Twigby is powered by two of the nation's largest networks. Customers can also use Wi-Fi for making calls when you get the new powerful iPhone SE and switch to Twigby.

Twigby launched twigby.com in 2016 with the belief that the traditional phone service "one price fits all" model was outdated. Since then, Twigby has evolved in one of the nation's fastest growing cell phone providers.

