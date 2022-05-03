Get The Scoop! Beloved Rocky Road Ice Cream Flavor Now Available in a Protein-Packed Bar

ONE Brands Launches Limited Edition Ice Cream Dream Flavor

BOULDER, Colo., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smooth chocolate ice cream mixed with chopped almonds and soft, fluffy marshmallows; this classic combination of sweet and savory is what has made Rocky Road a top-10 ice cream flavor for decades and it's easy to taste why. With summer just around the corner, ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE®, ONE PLANT® and ONE MINIS® bars, is launching its ice cream-inspired Rocky Road flavored protein bar available today and for a limited time on the ONE Brands website and Amazon, as well as in-store at The Vitamin Shoppe, Circle K and more.

ONE's Limited Edition Rocky Road flavored bars pack 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar into the fabulously familiar taste that features a delicious chocolatey center filled with almonds and marshmallow flavored bits, surrounded by a decadent icing-like coating. With current bar flavors like Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Fruity Cereal; adding Rocky Road to the mix rounds out a portfolio of products that preserves the taste of delicious treats but removes all the excess sugar and is gluten free.

"Summer and ice cream go hand in hand, and ONE® is making it easy to enjoy the delicious flavor of Rocky Road in a convenient bar that includes 20 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar," said Eric Clawson, ONE® General Manager. "ONE Brands is known for flavor innovation, and our proprietary blends not only capture the best flavors from Cinnamon Roll to Chocolate Brownie, but our soft, not chalky, bar texture is the reason to believe you can really have your sweets and protein too."

Perfect for summer road trips, gym sessions, soccer fields, or as an any-time treat, ONE's limited edition Rocky Road flavored bar is the most portable way to enjoy this summertime staple. ONE Bars are available nationwide and are sold individually and in variety packs.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands knows that protein bars don't have to taste like chalk, and we're proving that great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive by delivering anytime, anywhere protein bars in decadent, totally indulgent flavors. Each ONE Bar is packed with up to 20 grams of protein, and each ONE PLANT® bar provides 12 grams of plant-based protein—all while containing only 1 gram of sugar. ONE Brands is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture and functionality—and no compromises—through in-house research and recipe development. ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or "just because." The roster of 20 powerfully delicious ONE Bar flavors is available at Amazon, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. ONE PLANT® bars are available at Amazon and Whole Foods, Vitamin Shoppe, Target, and Sprouts stores. Congratulations, You've Found the ONE®.

