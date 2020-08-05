'Get Things Done' Channel Executive Nellie Scott Honored as CompTIA Member of the Year

"Nellie Scott is a true treasure in our industry," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. "She leads by example; inspires others with her caring and passion; and always works toward the greater good, whether it is in business, in her community or with CompTIA. There is no one more deserving of recognition as the CompTIA Member of the Year than Nellie."

The industry is honoring Scott this week during ChannelCon Online, CompTIA's seventh annual virtual gathering of technology business thought leaders, decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and visionaries.

Scott's involvement with CompTIA began with her use of career and skill building educational resources offered by the association. She expanded her engagement to include participation in the Advancing Women in Technology Community. In 2017 she was selected as the co-chair of the CompTIA Channel Advisory Board. She most recently served as the vice-chair of the CompTIA Business Applications Advisory Council.

Scott has also shared her talent and time with other community and industry organizations, including Dress for Success Triangle NC, a group dedicated to empowering women to achieve economic independence, the National Association of Professional Women and the Association of Strategic Alliance Professionals.

In her current position as global channel development manager for SAS Institute she is responsible for developing, executing and managing partner sales enablement programs focused on increasing partner competence and confidence in selling SAS products, and accelerating time to revenue. As a skilled communicator and sales professional, she works closely with subject matter experts to create sales aids and training assets to meet the required selling skills for SAS business partners across multiple geographies.

Her career also includes senior sales positions with Dell, Lenovo and CompUSA.

Scott is the fifth technology industry leader to receive the CompTIA Member of the Year award. Past honorees include Angel L. Piñeiro Jr., Victor Johnston, Tracy Pound and John Tippett.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org.

Contact:

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

+1 (630) 678-8468

[email protected] ­

www.comptia.org

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

