Get to know Moldova, Romanian and Bulgarian wines through WINET project

CHISINAU, Moldova, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few years, an increased presence of Eastern European wines on the western market can be noticed. Consumers can see in the stores and on wine lists bottles of wine from bigger Easter European countries, such as Bulgaria and Romania, but also from smaller former Soviet republics, such as Moldova, with wine lovers starting to talk more and more about their unique character.

These mouth-watering wines come from countries with centuries of winemaking tradition, with beautiful landscapes and sunbathed hills, perfect for growing the best grapes and making exquisite wines. Even if winemaking was a craft that was transmitted from generation to generation for centuries, during the Soviet times, many wineries were replaced with co-operatives and the emphasis shifted to lesser-quality, bulk production. With the fall of the Iron Curtain, winemakers became preoccupied with making their wines comply with international standards and providing high quality product to be able to attract the western consumer.

Moldova, Romania, and Ukraine grow international grape varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir, but also have their own grapes that produce really delicious, exciting wines, different from what can normally be found on the shelves and in the restaurant of Western countries.

It usually comes as a surprise to the public who hasn't heard much about these countries, that the Black Sea Basin region is a substantial contributor to global wine production. In 2018, Romania ranked sixth in the European Union for wine production and the little country of Moldova is the 6th biggest wine exporter by volume in Europe.

A lot of effort has been invested during the last decade, by means of extensive marketing and communication campaigns, to convince the consumers that the wines are of good quality and deserve their attention. Now, all the wines from these countries can be found on a digital platform developed as part of the EU funded cross-border project WINET. www.winet.wine is the platform were consumers as well as potential partners, can see the products of Moldovan, Romanian and Bulgarian wineries and get in touch to establish commercial relations or order some quality Eastern European wines.

SOURCE WINET