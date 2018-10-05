Get to know the Dominican Republic

Zip Lines In Punta CanaHave you ever wanted to soar over the treetops and feel as though you're light as a feather? Look no further than Zip Lines In Punta Cana! Twelve zip lines cover over 1.2 miles, where you'll see amazing mountain views and fly over Lake Anamuya. Your heart will race as soon as you step off the platform! Monkey LandCalling all nature lovers! You don't want to miss out on a visit to La Romana's Monkey Land! Step onto a sprawling five-acre reserve and interact with adorable squirrel monkeys! You'll be able to pet, hold, and play with these friendly creatures for a full 45 minutes. Make sure you have your camera ready! Fishing At Cap CanaEnjoy an opportunity to fish on a luxury boat within the exclusive community of Cap Cana! Your captain and crew await as you board with other eager participants, each ready to reel in the biggest catch of the day. Perhaps you'll score a marlin, mahi-mahi, or a barracuda during your exciting trek across crystal clear waters! Puerto Plata City Tour With Cable CarYou've never seen Puerto Plata like this! With the help of your knowledgeable guide, you'll embark on the Puerto Plata City Tour with Cable Car and learn about the history of the island, visit a museum, rum, and chocolate factory, and head into the city's main square. To top it all off, you'll hop aboard a cable car that will bring you 2,500 feet in the air. Talk about an amazing view! SamanaThis peaceful region is full of ecotourism, lush green mountains, virgin forests, beautiful waterfalls, caves, and countless secluded beaches. Every winter, thousands of humpback whales make their way through the area. Sneak a peak and snap some amazing pictures if you find yourself around during this special majestic moment!

