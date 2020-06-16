Get Up and Glow with New Dunkin' Refreshers

CANTON, Mass., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a new Refresher for America, and it's at Dunkin'. After a long and challenging spring, people are looking for much-needed moments of mental and physical refresh. As summer arrives, Dunkin' has prepared the perfect way to give its guests that new glow and a boost of brightness, energy, and excitement, introducing new Dunkin' Refreshers iced beverages, available at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide beginning June 17.

Made with iced green tea, flavored fruit concentrate, and B vitamins*, Dunkin' Refreshers are beautifully bold beverages that will keep guests feeling renewed and refreshed. Dunkin' Refreshers are available in two vibrant varieties, Strawberry Dragonfruit flavored and Peach Passion Fruit flavored. Both beverages are under 200 calories and are made without artificial dyes and flavors.

To help everyone celebrate summer with a refreshing taste at a special price, the brand is offering medium Dunkin' Refreshers for $2 all day at participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide through July 28.

According to Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing Strategy at Dunkin', "Dunkin' has been there to keep our guests running during these difficult months. Now, with the start of summer, it's the perfect time for something fresh and exciting to energize and enliven people again. With a combination of iced green tea, B vitamins, and bright bursts of flavor, Dunkin' Refreshers stand apart as the perfect, new choice to help anyone get their glow back."

Currently, the vast majority of Dunkin' restaurants across the country remain open and have put enhanced preventative health and safety measures in place. In an ongoing effort to help keep its guests and restaurant employees safe, Dunkin' is currently limiting service to drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and curbside pick-up at select locations. Guests can order and pay contactless on the Dunkin' App for a quick, grab-and-go experience.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

*A good source of B3, B5, B6 and B12.

