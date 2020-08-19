Get Well Clinic Delivers Lasting Hair and Vascular Lesion Removal Results to Humble, TX

HUMBLE, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Well Clinic in Humble, TX is now offering fast and painless hair removal and vascular lesion removal with the Astanza MeDioStar laser. The family health clinic primarily focuses on urgent care and minor emergencies but hopes to serve Humble residents looking for aesthetic laser solutions for unwanted hair and unsightly veins.

"We're excited to expand our services to treat a larger demographic and continue our promise of delivering fast, efficient, and effective services to our patients," said Jouvonna Grey, founder. "We've received numerous requests for hair removal and vascular lesion removal and knew it was time to offer these services once we learned about the Astanza MeDioStar. We can't wait for patients to experience the fast, pain-free treatments from our new diode laser."

The Astanza MeDioStar laser is a revolutionary diode laser that uses 810 nm and 940 nm wavelengths to target melanin in the deepest hair follicles and hemoglobin in vascular lesions for effective removal. The MeDioStar features the industry's largest spot size at 10 cm2, allowing for extremely fast laser hair removal procedures in as little as 4 minutes on a broad back. The MeDioStar also uses integrated skin cooling technology as well as 360º contact skin cooling for added patient comfort and reduced risk of thermal injury. Furthermore, the MeDioStar is safe to use on all skin types, even darker types IV-VI and newly tanned skin.

"Get Well Health is known for providing exceptional care and aid to patients in the greater Humble area," said Garrett Rossero, Astanza Sales Representative. "Astanza is excited to partner with them as they expand into the world of aesthetics with the MeDioStar laser."

Get Well Clinic is currently offering 50% off the first laser hair removal treatment and 15% off all hair removal treatment packages through December 15, 2020.

About Get Well Clinic

Get Well Clinic is a minor care health clinic that helps patients at a low cost. They provide a wide variety of services, including laser hair removal, vascular lesion removal, diabetes management, and more. All of the practitioners are trained in primary care and are qualified to perform advanced laser treatments.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about their laser treatments, call (832) 781-4340 or visit https://getwell-health.com/. Get Well Clinic is located at 11411 N Sam Houston Parkway E, Humble TX 77396.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

SOURCE Astanza Laser

Related Links

http://www.AstanzaLaser.com

