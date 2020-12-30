Get Your Bubble on with Mr. Bubble® During National Bubble Bath Day Jan. 8

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to end a stressful 2020 and start 2021 off right than with a relaxing bubble bath! It's time to celebrate National Bubble Bath Day on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, with America's favorite bath-time buddy, Mr. Bubble, while supporting Ronald McDonald Charities - Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM). From Dec. 30 to Jan. 8, Mr. Bubble will offer two ways for everyone to join in the fun.

Spreading Bath Time Cheer to 2020's Unsung Heroes & Starting 2021 Fresh (and Clean!)

This year, more than ever, there are so many people deserving of some relaxing self-care. From nurses and doctors to teachers and delivery drivers, Mr. Bubble wants to help say "thank you!" If you or a loved one could use a relaxing bubble bath, Mr. Bubble is giving away a year's supply of its iconic bubble bath daily for 10 days. Nominate a deserving individual at bubblebathday.com, where both the nominator and the nominee will have a daily chance to win. For every nomination made, Mr. Bubble will donate $1 to RMHC-UM.

Mr. Bubble Website Sales Match

Mr. Bubble loves putting smiles on people's faces. In an exciting new twist this year, Mr. Bubble will match all sales of Mr. Bubble products on its website during the same time frame, donating the sales equivalent to Ronald McDonald House Charities-Upper Midwest. To help bring additional cheer to the families at the RMHC-Oak Street location in Minneapolis, Mr. Bubble will also deliver goodie bags full of bubblin' fun products.

"It's time to scrub away the stress of 2020 and ring in the New Year with a relaxing bath full of Mr. Bubble," says Michelle Hanson, Vice President of Marketing at the Village Company. "There is no better way of celebrating National Bubble Bath Day than by sharing the joy of bubbles with our winners across the country as well as the deserving families staying at the Ronald McDonald House in Mr. Bubble's hometown of Minneapolis."

Celebrating 60 years of Bathtime Bliss

The idea for Mr. Bubble began in 1961 in North Dakota when Harold Schafer and the Gold Seal Company found a way to make bubble baths more affordable, moving them from department stores to drug stores. The original Mr. Bubble formula used powdered bubble flakes that promised to make getting clean almost as much fun as getting dirty. The Mr. Bubble brand has been owned by Twin Cities-based The Village Company since 2008, and the signature bubble bath has been reformulated to create even more bubbles with a gentler formula. Mr. Bubble celebrates National Bubble Bath Day every year on Jan. 8 by giving away bubble bath to deserving individuals. In 2018, Mr. Bubble began partnering with Ronald McDonald House-Upper Midwest to give back to families in need.

For more information about products from Mr. Bubble, America's favorite bath-time buddy, please visit mrbubble.com.

About The Village Company

The Village Company (TVC) has a long and rich heritage in personal care products. Originally known as Minnetonka, Inc., TVC markets some of the country's most endearing and enduring heritage brands, including Mr. Bubble® , the #1 bubble bath brand in children's bath; Sesame Street® Bath Products and Village Naturals Therapy™ bath products; Soft & Dri® deodorant; Dep® hair gels; La Bella® hair and skincare products; and HALLU® bath and body line. The Village Company's brands are widely distributed through leading retailers in the food, drug, mass, and beauty channels. Visit thevillagecompany.comhttp://www.thevillagecompany.com/ to learn more.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest is a non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization whose mission is to provide a comfortable and caring home away from home that supports keeping families together and reduces stress during a child's serious illness. Based in Minneapolis, the organization operates four locations in the Twin Cities, with a fifth opening in Duluth, MN in early 2021, and serves more than 6,400 families each year. Additional information can be found at www.rmhtwincities.org .

SOURCE The Village Company

Related Links

http://www.thevillagecompany.com

