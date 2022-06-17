Get Your Buzz on this Summer with Beekeeping

Flow Hive Co-Founder shares beginner tips in the practice of beekeeping and announces a special bundle offer to get started in the journey

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer fast approaching, many are seeking new outdoor activities to enjoy in the sunshine and warm weather, including beekeeping. Flow , the makers of the revolutionary Flow Hive honey harvesting system that makes it simple and straightforward to get started with beekeeping, has announced sweet savings on its best-selling Flow Hive 2 .

Flow Hive Co-Founder and CEO, Cedar Anderson, shares beginner tips in the practice of beekeeping and announces a special bundle offer to get started in the journey.

Beginners can start their beekeeping journey with the purchase of a Flow Hive 2 Bundle, featuring the Australian-made bee hive crafted from sustainably harvested Araucaria wood, a month's free access to Flow's online beginner beekeeping course, a swarm of beekeeping supplies and safety gear, including an organic beekeeping suit, and a saving of up to $105.

"The energy of warmer weather makes everyone excited to get outside and dive into new hobbies," said Cedar Anderson, Flow Hive co-inventor and CEO. "Beekeeping is such a fun and rewarding activity that has had a resurgence in popularity in recent years. It also plays an important role in pollinating gardens and supporting the food system. Through Flow Hive's innovative design, beekeepers can produce and enjoy delicious honey without all of the heavy equipment and long hours of hard labor."

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), as of 2020, there are an estimated 115,000 to 125,000 beekeepers, managing more than 2.5 million honey-producing colonies that generate 1.48 million pounds of raw honey. Anderson stresses beekeeping can be a bit daunting but notes that beginners can set themselves up for success with a few simple steps before getting started.

Education: An important step in becoming a beekeeper is learning everything you can about bees. There are many resources available for beginners and experts alike, including Flow Hive's online beekeeping course that features comprehensive information and videos.

Location: Because a Flow Hive doesn't require much space, you can choose to locate your hive almost anywhere. From rooftops to balconies and backyards, it's now possible to harvest directly from your location of choice.

Source Your Bees: There are a number of ways to source bees for your new hive. You can buy a package of bees from a reputable breeder, receive a hive split from a fellow beekeeper or (with expert help) even catch a swarm.

Bee-Friendly Garden: Plant some bee-friendly flowers and plants in your garden, which will ensure your bees are happy and well-fed in their new home. They'll return the favor by keeping your plants pollinated and thriving.

The Flow Hive 2 Bundle is available in two options, a six-frame bundle for $899, which includes a saving of $99, and a seven-frame bundle for $953, featuring a saving of $105. The Flow Hive 2 Bundle can be purchased online at www.HoneyFlow.com for a limited time.

Flow are the creators of the Flow Hive, a revolutionary way to extract honey straight from the hive. The product has been hailed as the most important advancement in beekeeping and honey extraction in nearly two centuries. Launched in 2015 by father and son duo Stuart & Cedar Anderson, Flow is now an award-winning certified B Corporation. The company has shipped more than 100,000 hives globally and seeks to educate the general public on the benefits of beekeeping and the importance of supporting pollinators worldwide.

