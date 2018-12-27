Get your CES® 2019 Groove on at Living in Digital Times' Press Conference
Digital Health, Money, Babies, Kids, Families, Retail, Wearables, Gadgets, Young Entrepreneurs
Dec 28, 2018, 14:52 ET
LAS VEGAS, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
What: Living in Digital Times Press Conference during CES® 2019 Press Day
When & Where: January 6, 2019; Mandalay Bay, Level 2, Reef
1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Who: Living in Digital Times plus special guests
Why & How: If you're a journalist prowling the hallways and byways and suites of CES, and want to learn more about how technology melds with lifestyle, we will help connect the dots for you. If you cannot make the conference, we can also connect you with Living in Digital Times founder Robin Raskin, who can connect you with all the influencers and exhibitors and products pertinent to you. Click here to see a slice of the conferences and events that illuminate tech from blockchain to wearables and everything in between.
To RSVP contact la@varneybusiness.com
Contact: Leigh Anne Varney and Lisa Sheeran, Varney Business Communication, 415.713.0713; 510-710-1004; la@varneybusiness.com, lisasheeranpr@gmail.com
SOURCE Living in Digital Times
