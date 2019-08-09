Get Your Fajita Fix At Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar For Only $10 On National Fajita Day

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring on the bell peppers, onions and chicken ... Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar is sizzling up the fajitas for National Fajita Day on Sunday, August 18! For one day only -- August 18 -- guests will enjoy our Original Sizzling Chicken Fajitas prepared with our signature lemon pepper rub and fajita marinade for only $10 when they dine at Houlihan's Restaurant + Bar. The fajitas are served with grilled veggies, house-made guacamole, house-made pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded lettuce, fresh lime and warm flour tortillas. The special $10 offer is valid for dine-in only. Combo and Steak Fajitas are available for a small upcharge. Besides August 18, the Original Sizzling Fajitas are available on Houlihan's Daily Menu every Monday.