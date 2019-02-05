Get Your FIX of Instant Gratification-NuFACE Launches Mascara-Sized Microcurrent Device for Immediate Results Anytime, Anywhere

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There's seemingly no skin woe that cutting-edge microcurrent technology can't FIX. Microcurrent pioneer and visionary, NuFACE® is staying true to its mission of helping every woman look and feel more beautiful with their debut of NuFACE FIX™, the first ever pen-size microcurrent device that's taking on-the-go skincare to the next level. Like the brand's preceding portfolio of at-home beauty devices, NuFACE FIX™ harnesses FDA-cleared microcurrent technology for instant, time-reversing results that are fast, focused, and flawless.

The FIX Microcurrent Skincare™ duo, NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Device + NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Serum, targets the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips, and forehead for immediate results. This on-the-go power couple is clinically shown to help firm, smooth, and tighten the look of skin within minutes, and it's all possible in two simple steps. To begin, apply the addictively energizing NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Serum, the company's (and the world's) first ever microcurrent skincare. NuFACE® has bottled ionic cosmetic ingredients into an impressive high-end serum. This formula helps energize skin during FIX Device treatment or anytime it needs a supercharged boost of Pūre Energy™. Enriched with magnesium gemstone and hyaluronic acid, this serum works to boost natural energy, while providing long-lasting hydration. Next, power up skin with the NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Device. Utilize the recommended 'feathering' technique, a quick erasing motion, to effortlessly smooth away the look of fine lines and wrinkles around eyes, mouth, forehead, and nasolabial folds in a speedy 3 minutes per treatment area.

The pen-sized device is specifically designed so that you can achieve your skincare needs anytime and anywhere you need a fix. Whether traveling 30,000 feet in the air or in a crosstown UBER, the micro USB cable makes it easy to recharge wherever life takes you. Best of all, the fast, transportable benefits are clinically tested, with nearly 100% of women reporting that they enjoyed instant skin gratification:

Clinically-Tested Research Results +

100% of women said their skin felt instantly hydrated

97% of women said their skin felt instantly tighter around the eyes

95% of women said their eyes appeared less puffy

92% of women said their treatment area felt instantly firmer

"In a crowded anti-aging industry, it's hard to know where to turn and who to trust with your skin. You can rest assured NuFACE devices deliver results, are clinically tested and safe. NuFACE FIX™ introduces an entirely new way of how and when we use microcurrent," says Co-Founder and CEO, Tera Peterson. "In today's age we need to access our beauty and wellness routines at all times, no matter the circumstances. NuFACE FIX™ represents the next generation of NuFACE® as we take instant gratification to the next level with FIX's intuitive design and treatment technique. There's more Microcurrent Skincare to come as our company is continuously dreaming up new skincare innovations and inventing new formats for our modern discerning client."

NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Device retails for $149, which includes a ~30-day supply of FIX Serum. The full-sized, 0.50 fl oz NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Serum can be purchased separately and retails for $49. Both are available at MyNuFACE.com, NeimanMarcus.com, Nordstrom.com, Sephora.com, Revolve.com, and are available in every Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom store, as well as select spas and professional skincare offices nationwide.

About NuFACE®

NuFACE® was launched by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters Tera Peterson and Kimberly Morales in 2005 to provide clients with an accessible, at-home version of the microcurrent treatments Carol had provided to her clients for over 30 years. Behind the scenes of every red-carpet event and used by celebrity makeup artists and aestheticians, NuFACE® devices remain the secret weapon of women who aspire to look and feel their best. NuFACE® offers three microcurrent devices for the face and neck—NuFACE Trinity® Device with two treatment attachments, NuFACE Trinity® Pro, and NuFACE Mini—as well NuBODY®, a microcurrent device for the body, and a skincare line comprised of microcurrent gel primers and anti-aging serums, sprays, and more. NuFACE® is available at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's, Barneys, Bergdorf Goodman, Ulta Beauty, Sephora.com, SpaceNK, QVC, and top spas and medical offices.

