Get your Medical Marijuana Card with FadeMD for huge savings on marijuana in New York.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FadeMD works with fully licensed medical providers that have certified hundreds of thousands of patients for medical cannabis and helped them obtain their state-issued medical marijuana cards. Even though recreational cannabis was just legalized in New York, you won't see recreational dispensaries for another year or two. That means, that you still need to obtain your medical marijuana card to shop at a legal dispensary in New York. Even when recreational sales start in New York, having a medical marijuana card will allow you to possess more cannabis, save money on taxes, and access dispensaries if you are under the age of 21. The first step is to get a valid medical marijuana recommendation, which is called a medical marijuana patient certification in New York, from a licensed medical practitioner in New York.

FadeMD is thrilled to announce that they have added New York medical providers to their platform in order to serve the patients in the State of New York. Each New York medical provider on the FadeMD platform is fully licensed and able to practice and recommend marijuana in the State. Now New York patients can receive the affordable compassionate care that they need.

Patients can receive a medical marijuana evaluation from a fully licensed FadeMD medical provider for only $99 in New York. Each FadeMD medical provider is fully licensed and in good standing to certify New York patients for medical marijuana. The whole evaluation process is affordable, fast, secure, and 100% legal.

Qualifying patients, if approved, have instant access to their medical marijuana recommendation and receive their New York state-issued MMJ card . FadeMD is also proud to provide educational resources and information to patients who want to learn more about how medical marijuana can benefit overall health and wellness. FadeMD is a strong proponent of the health and wellness benefits of medical cannabis, and is committed to providing patients the best possible information regarding medical marijuana benefits.

Medical marijuana is becoming an increasingly popular treatment option for a variety of symptoms. New York offers medical marijuana for many symptoms including patient issues with mental health. Lastly, during the Covid-19 pandemic, telehealth services have seen immense growth which FadeMD believes will continue as we come out of the pandemic.

