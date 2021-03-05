Getaround Launches Power Host™ Program for Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getaround , the world's largest connected car sharing marketplace, today announced the launch of Power Host,™ a program designed to support hosts with fleets of two or more vehicles. With the global car sharing market projected to reach over $100 billion by 2025*, the increased demand has spurred a new wave of entrepreneurs empowered by the Getaround platform.

Getaround has seen nearly 80% growth in its geographic footprint over the past year, and has launched in 26 new cities in the last three months. The Power Host program provides shared cars to even more people across the country, including those in underserved communities with limited mobility options. Today, Getaround operates in over 800 cities globally.

"Just like how people can earn money by sharing their homes on home-sharing marketplaces, anyone with a car can start generating income on Getaround," said Dan Kim, Getaround's Chief Operating Officer. "We've started to see an increase in Power Hosts with fleet sizes that have grown from an average of eight cars last year to 12 cars this year, and even have Power Hosts with dozens of cars. In response, we developed the Power Host program to help these entrepreneurs build, operate and scale their own car sharing business in the easiest way possible."

Many entrepreneurs — including those with just one car to others with ten or more — have already started building and expanding their fleets to serve the increasing number of people who rely on car sharing as a safe, convenient and affordable mode of transportation. More than two million guests in the United States depend on Getaround to safely perform everyday tasks such as getting to work, taking children to school and shopping for groceries; as well as for leisure activities such as road trips and driving to vacation spots.

Kisean Smith, 26-year-old Getaround Power Host from Atlanta, GA said, "I've been a Getaround host for two years and have 11 cars on the platform that are generating around $5,000 a month after expenses. My goal is to have a hundred cars on Getaround. It's an amazing, easy-to-use platform, and I'm very excited that they're expanding. It's a great time to start sharing your cars on Getaround and become the business owner you've always wanted to be."

Getaround's Power Host program helps both aspiring and experienced business owners to start car sharing businesses of any size, with features such as:

Proprietary Getaround Connect® technology that continuously tracks vehicle locations, and allows guests to instantly book and unlock cars using just the Getaround app;

Experienced account managers dedicated to onboarding hosts and helping them succeed;

Data-driven insights that hosts need to optimize their businesses, such as areas where demand for shared cars is the highest;

Directory of premium parking spots reserved for Getaround hosts;

$1 million insurance policy covering the Host during trips; and

For more information about the Getaround Power Host program, please visit http://get.co/powerhost .

