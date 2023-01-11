GetInData Join Forces With Xebia

The partnership empowers both to meet the growing global demand

ATLANTA, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xebia, today proudly announced its partnership with GetInData, a group of 120+ experienced data engineers and consultants. The companies are joining forces to expand their global market reach, with a shared vision of empowering clients to unlock the full business potential of their data.

Founded by former Spotify engineers in Poland in 2014, GetInData has made its name delivering cutting-edge Big Data, Cloud, Analytics, & ML/AI solutions. The company boasts a deep knowledge of data engineering principles and has a proven track record of implementing a wide range of data technologies. Its clients include digital natives like Spotify, Truecaller, Acast, as well as enterprises such as ING bank and telecoms Play and Kcell.

"With GetInData, we welcome some of the brightest minds in data today to our team of highly-specialized data experts," said Xebia CEO Anand Sahay. He added, "This partnership adds a new level of scale to our global brand and allows us to bring even more high-performing and innovative solutions to the market."

The partnership is a natural evolution of a long-standing relationship between the two companies. They have collaborated on joint projects, attended and presented at the same conferences, always been active members of the big data community, and have colleagues and open-source contributions in common.

Rob Dielemans, Director, Data at Xebia, added: "I have always admired GetInData, and it's an equal partnership of two fantastic companies joining teams. The synergy between our organizations is unparalleled, as both companies share a commitment to delivering innovative, high-performing data solutions to clients around the globe."

GetInData's co-founder Piotr Krewski was also "thrilled to be joining Xebia" and sees it as a beneficial move that will help both companies expand their opportunities. "We are aligned on core values. Xebia has a mission of authority, and we strive to be an authority for the clients in our field," he said.

GetInData is also aligned with Xebia's core value of knowledge sharing, organizing meetups and conferences, such as the Big Data Warsaw Technology Summit, and regularly contributing to open-source. Adam Kawa, co-founder and CEO, GetInData commented, "We are excited to join Xebia as it allows us to accelerate all of our strategic activities. By joining forces, we amplify our strengths and are able to deliver the unique value proposition to companies all over the world willing to be driven by data."

By merging and pooling knowledge, the companies can effectively work on innovative data projects, share R&D initiatives, and recruit talented people to fine-tune data, cloud, and ML architectures.

As a pioneering IT consultancy company, Xebia regards GetInData as a kindred spirit — one that recognizes how data is an indispensable part of the future of business. "Since our mission is to be seen as an authority, it makes perfect sense that an authority such as GetInData has joined us," said Dielemans, "we really look forward to working with them."

By adding the wealth of experience and expertise that GetInData brings to the organization, Xebia significantly expands its footprint in the global data and AI consultancy market.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for both Xebia and GetInData, as it allows them to leverage their collective knowledge, experience, and expertise to drive innovation and empower their clients to unlock the full potential of their data.

About Xebia

Xebia is an IT Consultancy and Software Development Company that has been creating digital leaders across the globe since 2001. With offices on every continent, we help the top 250 companies worldwide embrace innovation, adopt the latest technologies, and implement the most successful business models. To meet every digital demand, Xebia is organized into multiple service lines. These are teams with in-depth t knowledge and experience in Agile, DevOps, Data & AI, Cloud, Software Development, Security, Quality Assurance, Low Code, & Microsoft Solutions. In addition to high-quality consulting and state-of-the-art software, Xebia Academy offers the training that modern companies need to work better, smarter, and faster. Today, Xebia continues to expand through a buy-and-build strategy. We partner with leading IT companies to gain a greater foothold in the digital space.

Contact:

Swati S

Corporate Communications Lead

+91-9810616405

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883841/Xebia_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Xebia