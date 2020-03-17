Getinge Increases Production Capacity of Ventilators with 60% to Support the Needs of Global Intensive Care Units

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge has since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic seen an increased global demand for ventilators, extra corporeal life support (ECLS) equipment and advanced monitoring for Intensive Care Units. To meet the global demand Getinge will temporary increase its production of ventilators by 60% in 2020 compared to 2019 at its production facility in Solna, Sweden.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 14% of COVID-19 affected people develop severe disease that requires hospitalization and oxygen support, and 5% require admission to an intensive care unit*.

To meet the increased global demand for various products and therapies, specifically ventilators, Getinge will temporary increase its production of ventilators at its production facility in Solna, Sweden by 60% in 2020 compared to 2019.

"To meet the increased demand for ventilators we are adding a second production shift in our production facility", says Elin Frostehav, Vice President Critical Care at Getinge. "The produced ventilators will be shipped globally based on current customer demands."

In 2019, Getinge produced more than 10,000 ventilators which translates into around 3 BSEK of its net sales (including service and spareparts). The production in 2020 has been up and running without interference, and Getinge will ramp up the production further, pending availability of supply parts from its sub-contractors. The ramp up will start immediately and be balanced in close collaboration with Getinge's suppliers.

"Our teams are doing their outmost every day to support our customers help saving lives", Elin Frostehav continues. "I am very proud of our engaged sales teams and service technicians that on a daily basis are supporting our customers."

The expected increase in demand and production capacity of ventilators is expected to be accretive to Getinge's result.

