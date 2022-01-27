Getinge Launches State-of-the-Art Experience Center in New Jersey to Showcase Innovations in Healthcare and Medical Technology

GÖTEBORG , Sweden, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Getinge launched the company's new Experience Center located in Wayne, New Jersey with a special virtual event involving leaders from healthcare, technology and government. The event featured a program of demonstrations of the latest advances in technology to help hospitals drive efficiencies and improve outcomes for patients suffering health challenges including COVID-19, cardiovascular disease and other serious illnesses.

During a virtual inaugural event hosted via LinkedIn Live, executives from Getinge together with leaders from healthcare and government unveiled the Experience Center, which is designed to recreate hospital and other healthcare settings including operating rooms and intensive care units. During the livestreamed tour participants learned about the specific applications in technology from Getinge that deliver a range of advantages across sterile processing, digital health solutions, the intensive care unit, and life science including:

advances in ventilator technology for COVID patients and others with pulmonary distress;

a heart-lung support system that processes blood outside the body for patients in cardiac or pulmonary distress;

a system to harvest veins for use in cardiac surgery;

state-of-the-art sterilization systems that seamlessly integrate into existing hospital infrastructures to speed up the processes and protect patients and workers from the spread of dangerous infection including COVID; and,

software systems and AI technologies that can help hospitals work more efficiently by managing services better so more patients can gain access to care as quickly as possible

"We are very excited and proud to launch our Experience Center, which will be a center for learning and demonstrations with our newest and most advanced technologies that improve the delivery of healthcare services," said Eric Honroth, President of Getinge North America. "The center will provide healthcare leaders with a truly hands-on experience with our technologies, demonstrating how our solutions can increase efficiencies and enhance the patient experience."

In addition to product demonstrations, the launch event also featured remarks highlighting Getinge's commitment to investing in new strategies like the Experience Center that create high quality jobs and boost the economy in New Jersey. The program included messages from government leaders and officials including U.S. Senator Cory Booker, Congresswoman Mikey Sherrill, and Christopher Vergano, Mayor of Wayne, New Jersey.

"We are proud to host our Sales and Service Headquarters as well as several manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, a global center for technology and healthcare innovation," said Eric Honroth. "At Getinge, our solutions are driving the future of healthcare and we are grateful to all of our employees in New Jersey and around the world who help make that possible."

The program also included perspectives from patients about the impact that advances in technology can have on the quality of patient care including members of the Grant family, whose infant son was treated in an emergency setting with a Getinge ventilator, shared their experience.

In the years ahead, the Getinge Experience Center will be a facility where customers can explore new products and solutions in a real world setting to quickly assess the impact these options can have on their facilities. For more information about the Experience Center and to watch a recording of the event, please click here.

