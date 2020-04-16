Getinge Online improves uptime in the Operating Room

Gothenburg, Sweden, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Getinge introduces one of its latest connectivity solutions for acute care products. The digital platform Getinge Online enables hospitals to improve efficiency by using product data to gain insights and maximize uptime. Of the acute care products, the first ones to be connected to the new portal are the Getinge Flow Family anesthesia machines.

Getinge Online, part of the service offering Getinge Care, is a digital platform to which hospitals can connect their Getinge products to transfer equipment data.

"The idea is to analyze all available data and gain insights that will make life easier for our customers. It will help maximize product uptime by quicker remote trouble shooting and give access to remote expert support. This improves efficiency and reduces costs, and with the incredible challenge of Covid-19 everyone is looking to find ways to solve issues remotely," says Annica Jämtén Ericsson, Director Service and Connectivity Strategy at Getinge.

The enhanced platform is designed in close collaboration with customers and the feedback has been very positive.

"We release it in the U.S., Benelux and the Nordics with other markets to follow shortly, and first out is the possibility to connect anesthesia machines."

The data from the anesthesia machines will also help enable the hospitals to reduce anesthetic agent usage and thus lowering the environmental footprint.

"Getinge Online is rooted in insights that connectivity will make a difference in health care and we will continue to add more products to Getinge Online, next in line are our Servo-u/n ventilators," adds Annica.

To learn more, visit www.getinge.com/int/product-catalog/getinge-online-acute-care-products/

