Getinge Receives Product Design Award for Maquet PowerLED II Surgical Light

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge has been rewarded a product design award for its Maquet PowerLED II from the renowned Red Dot Award organization. According to the Red Dot Award jury, it relates to Maquet PowerLED II's high quality design.

The belief that better illumination results in better patient outcomes led to the development of the Maquet PowerLED II Surgical Light. Maquet PowerLED II ensures the clearest and brightest light for surgeons, without distractions from glare. Built on the proven PowerLED platform trusted for a decade, Getinge has integrated innovative solutions that improve working conditions in the operating room.

"This award is a very encouraging sign for our new surgical light. It is a guarantee of quality and distinctive design. Design plays an important role in the operating room. Thanks to its open ring design and sleek surface, Maquet PowerLED II aims at improving hygiene", comments Stephane Tabillon, Product Manager OR Lights at Getinge.

The Red Dot Award Product Design is one of the world's largest design competitions. In 2019, designers and manufacturers from 55 countries entered more than 5,500 products in the competition. The international jury comprises experienced experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years in order to select the year's best designs. During an adjudication process that spans several days, they try out the products, discuss them and ultimately reach a well-founded decision regarding the design quality of the entries. True to the motto "In search of good design and innovation", their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

"I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, in reference to the winners. And the jury also added: "Thanks to its comprehensive range of functions, the Maquet PowerLED II is highly adaptable. The harmonious radiilend it an unmistakable character."

Getinge will receive the design award on July 8, 2019, at the Essen's Aalto-Theater as part of the Red Dot Gala. Maquet PowerLED II surgical light will also join the exhibition "Design on Stage" in the Red Dot Design Museum Essen, which presents all of the award-winning products.

More information on the Red Dot Award can be found on: www.red-dot.org.

