Getinge to Acquire Applikon Biotechnology B.V., A Leading Company in the Fast Growing Area of Bioreactor Systems

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getinge announces today an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Applikon Biotechnology B.V. from Applikon Biotechnology Holding B.V. Applikon Biotechnology B.V. is a leading company in the fast growing area of advanced bioreactor systems for biopharmaceutical production and research, with an annual net sales of approximately SEK 450 M.

"Applikon Biotechnology has a strong portfolio of world class bioreactor solutions which will be a positive addition to Getinge's existing offer towards the biopharma segment, the fastest growing area within Life Science," says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO Getinge. "This deal further broadens our position within solutions for efficient, safe and contamination-free research and production processes."

Applikon Biotechnology B.V. is leading in the development and supply of advanced bioreactor systems for the research and production of vaccines and antibodies in the biopharmaceutical industry, as well as enzymes and bio-plastics for industrial biotechnology. The value of the global bioreactor market is estimated to be SEK 10 B with an expected growth rate 2019-2024 of approximately 10% per year. Applikon Biotechnology B.V. is a privately-held company, founded in 1973 and has its head office in Delft, The Netherlands. The company employs approximately 180 employees worldwide and works mainly through a global distribution network.

"Through Applikon Biotechnology B.V., Getinge will be able to offer customers better solutions and knowledge covering the entire process from initial screening to full-scale production, using a fully scalable platform," says Arthur Oudshoorn, CEO of Applikon Biotechnology B.V.. "Getinge's global footprint will substantially strengthen our access to the market and further accelerate Applikon's growth."

Getinge will acquire all outstanding shares in Applikon Biotechnology B.V. and will pay approximately SEK 840 M (EUR 80 M) in cash on closing for 100 % of the shares. In addition, a maximum earn out of approximately SEK 630 M (EUR 60 M) can be paid out in 2021-2022 if agreed earnings performance is achieved in 2020-2021. The acquisition will be financed through debt and the net debt to EBITDA ratio is expected to be impacted by 0.2x at closing of deal in the first quarter of 2020. The integration will be stepwise with full effect from 2022. Getinge expects no material integration costs in 2020-2021.

Long-term, Applikon Biotechnology B.V. is expected to bring a material contribution to Getinge's Life Science business area in terms of net sales and EBITA. Getinge's Life Science business performed SEK 2.3 B in net sales and SEK 293 M in EBITA Q4 2018-Q3 2019. For Getinge, the acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on operating profit and earnings per share as of 2020. The acquisition broadens Getinge's position further within solutions for efficient, safe and contamination-free research and production processes in the biopharma segment.

The transaction is subject to, and conditional upon, the employee consultation obligations under the Works Council Act (Wet op de ondernemingsraden) and the SER Merger Code (SER-besluit Fusiegedragsregels 2015) in the Netherlands having been completed and closing is conditional upon customary closing conditions. The deal is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2020.

Deutsche Bank is Getinge's exclusive financial advisor in the acquisition process and the committed debt financing for the transaction is provided by SEB. NautaDutilh is Getinge's leading legal advisor in the transaction.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions that aim to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

