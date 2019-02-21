Getlink CEO Interview - Full Year 2018 Results (Video)

PARIS, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlink reports results for 2018. Jacques Gounon, Chairman & CEO of Getlink, comments on results and outlook.

Watch video interview and read transcript:

http://www.eurobusinessmedia.com/video/getlink-full-year-2018-results?utm_source=ceo-direct&utm_medium=wire

Topics covered in the interview include:

Introduction

Financial results

Businesses

2019 and beyond

About Getlink

Getlink SE (Euronext Paris and London: GET) manages through its subsidiary Euro-tunnel the infrastructure of the Channel Tunnel and operates accompanied truck shuttle and passenger shuttle (car and coach) services between Folkestone, UK and Calais, France. Eurotunnel holds the concession until 2086 to operate the Channel Tunnel, the fastest, most reliable, easiest and most environmentally friendly way to cross the Channel. In 24 years, over 410 million people and 80 million vehicles have used the Channel Tunnel. This unique land crossing has become a vital link between the continent and the United Kingdom. Getlink also runs a rail freight business through its subsidiary Europorte, which offers a wide range of integrated rail freight services and an electrical interconnector through its subsidiary ElecLink. https://www.getlinkgroup.com – Twitter : @GetlinkGroup

SOURCE Getlink

Related Links

https://www.getlinkgroup.com

