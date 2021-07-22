GetMyBoat Hosting a Sweepstakes Celebrating the Release of Disney's Jungle Cruise

The film takes inspiration from the 'Jungle Cruise' river boat ride that can be found in the Adventureland area of multiple Disney parks and brings it to life on the big screen. Viewers will enjoy a thrilling journey through the Amazon, on a search for a magical tree that offers healing powers that will change the future of mankind.

This is the first collaboration of its kind for GetMyBoat, a company with the mission of making the joys of boating more accessible for people around the world. GetMyBoat is on track to send over 1 million people boating this year, having seen growth of 700% YoY in 2021. The sweepstakes will run from July 21st, 2021 to August 4th, 2021 and winners will be announced and notified on August 5th, 2021.

Now, Disney fans of water adventures can make their own boating dreams come true by booking a rental or charter on the GetMyBoat platform to celebrate summer on the water.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Legal residents of the 50 United States or DC who are 18 or older. Begins July 21st, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. ET and ends August 4th, 2021 at 11:45 P.M. ET. No travel expenses or accommodation expenses included. To enter GetMyBoat's Sweepstakes Celebrating the Release of Jungle Cruise, and for Official Rules, odds, and prize details, visit https://www.getmyboat.com/sweepstakes/disney-jungle-cruise/.

About Disney's Jungle Cruise Film

Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney's "Jungle Cruise," a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind's—hangs in the balance.

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti. John Davis, John Fox, Beau Flynn, Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia, Dany Garcia and are the producers, with Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers. The Screen Story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa. Disney's "Jungle Cruise" releases in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 30, 2021.

About GetMyBoat

GetMyBoat launched in 2013 in the San Francisco Bay Area and has grown to be the world's largest boat and watercraft experiences marketplace. With more than 140,000 listings in 184 countries and over 9,300 locations, there's something for everyone, worldwide. The user-friendly platform is available online and on mobile apps for both iOS & Android.

For more information

Val Streif

[email protected]

SOURCE GetMyBoat

Related Links

www.getmyboat.com

