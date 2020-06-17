GetPayroll to Offer Free 30-Second Commercial to Any Small Business Affected by COVID-19

LEWISVILLE, Texas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 shutdown has disproportionately affected small businesses all over the country. GetPayroll, as a leading provider of payroll services for small businesses, has been on the front lines and seen firsthand how these businesses are being impacted.

GetPayroll was able to sustain itself during these hard economic times, and as a way of paying it forward is announcing a new program to help small businesses advertise and get more exposure. GetPayroll would like to offer all small businesses a free 30-second commercial. These commercials can be produced in their studio in Lewisville, TX, or can be done remotely. GetPayroll's creative team will help write, edit, and produce the video commercial.

"We have a duty to help other businesses thrive, and we are doing our part by sharing our resources. Our team here has created some amazing videos for us over the years and we hope others will take advantage of their talents," Charles Read, founder and owner of GetPayroll

Any business that would like to avail of this offer should email [email protected] for further details.

About GetPayroll

GetPayroll, a 30-year-old, nationwide payroll service bureau, provides the most compliant, affordable and reliable payroll service for small- and medium-sized businesses. One of the only small business payroll services to have a U.S. Tax Court Practitioner and a CPA on staff, the company offers a 100% error-free processing guarantee and a dedicated payroll services specialist to provide quick, personal service. Named one of the Top Payroll companies by HR Tech Outlook in 2018 and Winner of 2019 Aesthetician's Choice Award, GetPayroll is the last word in fully compliant, online payroll and payroll tax services. For information, visit www.getpayroll.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

