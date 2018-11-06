GetSAT Antennas Selected by Hughes and NAVAIR as SatCom Component for U.S. Coast Guard Airborne Missions

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSAT, an innovator in lightweight satellite communication terminals for ground, airborne, and maritime applications, today announced that its MilliSAT L/W has been selected as the beyond line of sight (BLOS) SatCom component for U.S. Coast Guard Airborne Communications by Hughes Defense Systems in support of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Humanitarian Aid, Search and Rescue (SAR), and Disaster Relief (DR) Missions. In partnership with systems integrator Hughes Networks Systems LLC, a global leader in broadband satellite networks and services, GetSAT's technology was selected from multiple competitors to support mission critical communications link by U.S. Naval Air Systems (NAVAIR).

GetSAT's MilliSAT L/W (lightweight) provides the U.S. Coast Guard with a fully integrated airborne secure COTM applications. The company's micronized communications terminal is based on a patented fully-interlaced InterFLAT panel technology for transmitting and receiving signals on the same panel. Meeting the demanding requirements of full-time usage in harsh environments, this rugged satellite on the move (SOTM) terminal in a super-light compact installation offers significant savings in size, weight, and power usage (SWaP).

Rick Lober, VP/GM of Hughes Defense Systems stated: "We have worked with GetSAT for over three years now and found their COTM terminals to be smaller, lighter, higher performing and well suited for demanding environments such as the USCG C-27 aircraft."

GetSAT CEO, Kfir Benjamin stated, "Working closely with our partners at Hughes, we have once again proven that GetSAT's solutions are successful in achieving results in some of the most difficult security operational parameters. Our platforms meet the BLOS mission needs of the U.S. Coast Guard's mission critical operations such as drug interdictions, border control enforcement and search and rescue efforts. We are extremely honored to support the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's mission set. GetSat's progress with U.S. and international security agencies shows that our technology is not only in line with what is needed but also with what the future is bringing."

GetSAT's L/W platforms are micronized, fully integrated, lightweight terminals designed specifically for airborne and UAV platforms. Based on built-in InterFLAT panel technology, L/W terminals are easy to deploy and integrate and are available in various antenna sizes to meet the SWaP and bandwidth requirements of the most demanding aviation platforms. Additionally, the MilliSat L/W platform is available in both Ka and Ku-Band application.

About GetSAT:

A privately held company located in Rehovot, Israel, GetSAT Communications provides affordable, portable, and extremely efficient antenna and terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. GetSAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups. For more information, visit www.getsat.com .

PR CONTACT:

Josh Shuman, S&A Communications

+972-54-498-5833

joshs@shumanpr.com

GetSAT CONTACT:

Ayala Pinhasi

+972-77-5300-700 #122

info@getsat.com

SOURCE GetSAT

Related Links

http://www.getsat.com

