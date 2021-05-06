GetSetUp Announces Addition of Former Uber Leader to Drive International Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSetUp , the fastest growing social learning and engagement platform for older adults, today announced one of its early investors, former Uber flagship senior leader Deval Delivala, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of International Markets. Delivala was one of the first 20 employees at Uber and led the company's expansion across numerous international markets. In her most recent role, she was Head of Supply Growth for India and led multiple initiatives, like enhanced safety, vehicle financing and Uber's leasing business.

"I want to help grow GetSetUp as a global platform for older adults to learn, socialize, get fit and contribute to our communities," said Delivala. "I'd like it to be a safe space for them to be curious and learn without judgments and build an empathetic community, particularly in light of the COVID-19 spikes we're seeing in some areas of the world, which can mean more isolation for millions of people."

GetSetUp was founded to create economic, social and educational opportunities for older adults, and in the 15 months since its founding, has achieved significant growth in partnerships and platform usage, including more than 1.2 million users in 160 countries and multiple partners, particularly in the health and wellness industry. During the past three months, GetSetUp users around the globe have logged more than 4 million active minutes on the platform by accessing the 500-plus hours of programming available each week. GetSetUp has localized sites in Australia and India, as well as in the U.S., and will soon launch sites in Singapore, Canada and the United Kingdom.

"It's an honor to have Deval join the GetSetUp team to extend our solution globally and accelerate our mission. We see a huge community of older adults who want to come online and become learners and creators. Deval's expertise in launching new markets helps us unlock a huge network of older adults and solidifies our global presence by offering 24/7 programming for our community," said Neil D'souza, CEO of GetSetUp.

Recently, GetSetUp's social impact was recognized by Fast Company, which named it a finalist for the prestigious 2021 World Changing Ideas Award in the education category. This award honors businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively pursuing and committed to innovation focused on social good. With the company's impact in the U.S. steadily growing, GetSetUp is working with more than 70 U.S. partners, including government agencies and large health insurers, with an emphasis on Medicare Advantage plans. These organizations turn to GetSetUp's social learning and engagement platform to address the widespread social isolation, loss of independence and lack of economic opportunity that negatively affect the health and life expectancy of their senior populations. Using group-based interactive education is a unique approach to addressing these recognized social determinants of health. In the process, older adults increase their technology literacy and have access to 500-plus free classes and virtual social hours weekly, helping them develop skills, improve physical fitness, express their creativity and even reenter the workforce. Some learners become so engaged they are hired as staff Guides, helping teach others.

About GetSetUp

GetSetUp was founded in February 2020 by Neil D'souza and Lawrence Kosick, two seasoned technology executives. It is a live, interactive learning platform for older adults who want to learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. Classes are taught by older adults and kept small to ensure everyone can actively participate. The platform helps older adults stay mentally and physically fit, creates economic opportunities through jobs and reskilling, and provides a community where people find meaning and purpose by helping each other and forming new connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit https://www.getsetup.org/ .

