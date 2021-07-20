GetSetUp Announces New Member Engagement Tool for Medicare Advantage Health Plans

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GetSetUp , the fastest growing online destination for older adults with over 2 million monthly members, announced today the launch of GetSetUp Health , a member engagement tool designed to support Medicare Advantage health plans. By onboarding new members more effectively and helping members better understand health plan benefits, GetSetUp Health can improve health literacy and equip members with the tools and skills they need to successfully age-in-place.

GetSetUp Health helps address specific social determinants of health (SDoH), or the conditions in which people live, learn, work, and play that affect a wide range of health outcomes and lead to health disparities. The platform accomplishes this by partnering with Medicare Advantage plans to provide a multi-tiered offering:

Onboarding and ongoing health plan education to ensure members know the benefits they have and how to use them to increase their health

Mental and physical fitness classes consisting of 500+ classes offered weekly and taught by older adults

A vibrant community of over 2 million members who return daily or weekly to connect which helps reduce social isolation

Ongoing engagement between health plans and their members through customized classes, special events, and member polls

This model helps to educate older adults about their own health and health benefits, build social support networks, learn personal health practices and coping skills, and more. Also, by increasing access to online education and reskilling for older adults, GetSetUp Health can help address job security as a specific social determinant of health and encourage economic stability. The platform's accessibility, ease of use and established global community distinguishes it among next-generation member engagement tools, which have been estimated to reduce medical costs in the U.S. by as much as $200 billion.

"The U.S. healthcare system has long been mired in inefficiency and complicated bureaucracy, but the tech evolution of the past 20+ years has led to an embrace of solutions that drive efficiency and cost savings," said Lawrence Kosick, co-founder at GetSetUp. "Improving member experience and engagement with GetSetUp Health can lead to more consistently positive patient outcomes and reduced medical costs for patients and payers."

This year, GetSetUp has partnered with Health and Human Services agencies in Michigan and New York and local agencies in 27 other states that have identified technology, health education and online community engagement as tools to mitigate the effects of social isolation and loneliness, and to combat memory loss associated with Alzheimer's disease and dementia. The Alzheimer's Association points to physical exercise as a potentially beneficial strategy to lower the risk of Alzheimer's and vascular dementia and GetSetUp Health's exercise classes for older adults can play a role in prevention efforts. Additionally, studies show that maintaining strong social connections and keeping mentally active as people age might lower the risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's Disease.

"Social isolation is increasingly seen as a fundamental public health concern, particularly with respect to older adults," said Dr. Alexis Travis, Senior Deputy Director, Public Health Administration, Michigan Department of Health & Human Services (MDHHS). "The National Institute on Aging, as part of a major federal research initiative, is studying how loneliness can trigger processes leading to health risks such as heart disease, obesity, weakened immune system, anxiety, depression, cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease. We believe our partnership with GetSetUp will play a part in mitigating those disease states and improve the mental and physical health of Michigan residents."

"GetSetUp started as a platform to teach older adults how to use technology," said Neil Dsouza, co-founder and CEO of GetSetUp. "And while technology skills unlock many opportunities for healthier living, we realized as we grew that the problem we were addressing was much more complicated. It starts with many older adults not knowing the details of their health plan benefits, or how to use applications offered as benefits, such as telehealth. They also don't have easy access to fitness programs, senior centers, or socialization opportunities. We knew our community that was already helping each other learn new skills, stay active, and socialize, combined with technology made easy for older adults, could help health plans better serve their members and mitigate avoidable spending."

To learn more about GetSetUp Health, please visit https://www.getsetup.health/

About GetSetUp

GetSetUp was founded in February 2020 by Neil Dsouza and Lawrence Kosick, two seasoned technology executives. It is a live, interactive learning platform for older adults who want to learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. Classes are taught by older adults and kept small to ensure everyone can actively participate. The platform helps older adults stay mentally and physically fit, creates economic opportunities through jobs and reskilling, and provides a community where people find meaning and purpose by helping each other and forming new connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco. To learn more, visit https://www.getsetup.org/ .

