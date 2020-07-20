Gett™ Products Select ChemPoint as Exclusive Distributor of Professional Cleaning Products in the United States and Canada

"The partnership between ChemPoint and Gett Products is a perfect fit, as both companies are focused on expediting growth by disrupting a stagnant industry," said Rick Hoener, global managing director for ChemPoint. "Using innovative technology and focusing on digital modernization, we expect to change the go-to market strategy and revolutionize customer engagement. Our team is incredibly excited to expand our specialty consumable product portfolio, provide best in class service, and a dedicated supply chain for this market."

Evan Gettinger, co-founder of Gett™ Products said, "Our aim is to reach and relate to a new generation of professional cleaners around the world, faster, who are connected by the joy of cleaning and clean spaces. To do that, we needed to find a partner agile enough to integrate proven distribution models with modern marketing techniques and data analytics. ChemPoint shares our vision and has the unique combination of capabilities to help make this a reality."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools the company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and grow together. Learn more at UnivarSolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

