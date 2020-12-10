Getting Creative with Super-easy, COVID-friendly Holiday Entertaining Ideas

Let the Freezer and Dairy Aisles Help You Celebrate Small…But in Style!

National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

Dec 10, 2020, 12:10 ET

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may look quite different this year– thanks to COVID-19. That doesn't mean we can't continue holiday traditions and celebrate the season with close family members and great food.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has some terrific ideas for attending or hosting small holiday gatherings. The key – let's all do it safely with these entertaining tips and food serving ideas.

To help celebrate the holidays safely, offer single-serve, individually portioned foods like these deliciously fun and creative Mini White Chocolate Mousse Cups.
10 COVID-Safe Holiday Tips

NFRA and the CDC recommend if you are hosting or attending a small holiday gathering:

  • Have everyone wear masks
  • Guests should remain 6 feet apart – arrange tables and chairs for social distancing
  • Be outdoors as much as possible
  • Make sure indoor areas are well-ventilated (open windows or doors)
  • Encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting
  • Encourage all to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
  • Provide hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol
  • Avoid buffets or drink stations
  • Have one masked person serve all food
  • Offer single-serve, individually portioned foods like this deliciously fun and creative Mini White Chocolate Mousse Cups recipe.

More Super-Easy, Single-Serve Holiday Inspiration

Try these fun, tasty recipes and ideas for making your celebration safe and special. See our Holiday Gathering During COVID-19 video for preparation details and serving ideas.  

Individual Mac & Cheese - Heat frozen mac & cheese, scoop onto decorative serving spoons, top each with shredded cheddar, and place on a serving platter.

Mexican Dippers – Heat frozen taquitos according to package instructions. Meanwhile, spoon fresh salsa into the bottom of small cups. Cut taquitos in half and place one in each cup. Garnish with a bit of sour cream and fresh cilantro.

Sweet & Sour Meatballs – Heat frozen meatballs in your favorite sweet & sour sauce. Spoon into individual cups, add a decorative toothpick, and serve.

Pierogi Skewers – Boil frozen mini pierogi and drain. For a fun serving idea, skewer them and stand them up in a block of cheddar cheese. Serve with sour cream.

Fake-Out Take-Out Shrimp Fried Rice – Heat frozen fried rice according to package instructions. Scoop rice into mini Chinese takeout containers. Meanwhile, heat frozen coconut or regular fried shrimp. Place a shrimp on top of each container of rice.

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake Bites – Cut a frozen cheesecake into slices. Cut each slice into thirds and place pieces into decorative cupcake liners. Top each piece with melted chocolate chips and a maraschino cherry.

Final Holiday Thoughts for a Stress-free Holiday

  • Cheat a Little: Cut yourself a break…you don't have to make everything from scratch.
  • Stock up for the Holidays: Shop early – and fill the fridge and freezer with lots of delicious foods.
  • Embrace the Shortcut: Supplement and enhance your holiday cooking with foods from the freezer and dairy aisles.
  • Get Inspired: Visit EasyHomeMeals.com or follow Easy Home Meals on Instagram to see and experience creative, inspiring Holiday meal, appetizer and dessert ideas.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association
NFRA (NFRAweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

