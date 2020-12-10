Getting Creative with Super-easy, COVID-friendly Holiday Entertaining Ideas

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays may look quite different this year– thanks to COVID-19. That doesn't mean we can't continue holiday traditions and celebrate the season with close family members and great food.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) has some terrific ideas for attending or hosting small holiday gatherings. The key – let's all do it safely with these entertaining tips and food serving ideas.

Let the Freezer and Dairy Aisles Help You Celebrate Small…but in Style...with 10 COVID-Safe Holiday Tips Tweet this To help celebrate the holidays safely, offer single-serve, individually portioned foods like these deliciously fun and creative Mini White Chocolate Mousse Cups.

10 COVID-Safe Holiday Tips

NFRA and the CDC recommend if you are hosting or attending a small holiday gathering:

Have everyone wear masks

Guests should remain 6 feet apart – arrange tables and chairs for social distancing

Be outdoors as much as possible

Make sure indoor areas are well-ventilated (open windows or doors)

Encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting

Encourage all to wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Provide hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Avoid buffets or drink stations

Have one masked person serve all food

Offer single-serve, individually portioned foods like this deliciously fun and creative Mini White Chocolate Mousse Cups recipe.

More Super-Easy, Single-Serve Holiday Inspiration

Try these fun, tasty recipes and ideas for making your celebration safe and special. See our Holiday Gathering During COVID-19 video for preparation details and serving ideas.

Individual Mac & Cheese - Heat frozen mac & cheese, scoop onto decorative serving spoons, top each with shredded cheddar, and place on a serving platter.

Mexican Dippers – Heat frozen taquitos according to package instructions. Meanwhile, spoon fresh salsa into the bottom of small cups. Cut taquitos in half and place one in each cup. Garnish with a bit of sour cream and fresh cilantro.

Sweet & Sour Meatballs – Heat frozen meatballs in your favorite sweet & sour sauce. Spoon into individual cups, add a decorative toothpick, and serve.

Pierogi Skewers – Boil frozen mini pierogi and drain. For a fun serving idea, skewer them and stand them up in a block of cheddar cheese. Serve with sour cream.

Fake-Out Take-Out Shrimp Fried Rice – Heat frozen fried rice according to package instructions. Scoop rice into mini Chinese takeout containers. Meanwhile, heat frozen coconut or regular fried shrimp. Place a shrimp on top of each container of rice.

Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake Bites – Cut a frozen cheesecake into slices. Cut each slice into thirds and place pieces into decorative cupcake liners. Top each piece with melted chocolate chips and a maraschino cherry.

Final Holiday Thoughts for a Stress-free Holiday

Cheat a Little: Cut yourself a break…you don't have to make everything from scratch.

Cut yourself a break…you don't have to make everything from scratch. Stock up for the Holidays: Shop early – and fill the fridge and freezer with lots of delicious foods.

Shop early – and fill the fridge and freezer with lots of delicious foods. Embrace the Shortcut : Supplement and enhance your holiday cooking with foods from the freezer and dairy aisles.

: Supplement and enhance your holiday cooking with foods from the freezer and dairy aisles. Get Inspired: Visit EasyHomeMeals.com or follow Easy Home Meals on Instagram to see and experience creative, inspiring Holiday meal, appetizer and dessert ideas.

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

NFRA (NFRAweb.org) is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

SOURCE National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association

Related Links

https://www.nfraweb.org

